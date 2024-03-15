LOS GATOS, Calif., March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) today announced it will post its first quarter 2024 financial results and business outlook on its investor relations website at http://ir.netflix.net on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at approximately 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

A live video interview with co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters, Chief Financial Officer Spence Neumann and VP, Finance/IR & Corporate Development Spencer Wang will begin at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time. Management will answer questions submitted by sell side analysts.

The live earnings video interview will be accessible on the Netflix Investor Relations YouTube channel at youtube.com/netflixir at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time and a recording of the webcast will be available shortly following the session at approximately 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

About Netflix, Inc.

Netflix is one the world's leading entertainment services with over 260 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, films and games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.

