  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Netflix, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
Netflix : to Develop Film Adaptation of “Irredeemable” And “Incorruptible” Graphic Novels Series; Jeymes Samuel Set to Direct →

03/17/2022 | 01:51pm EDT
  • BAFTA Film Award winner Jeymes Samuel (The Harder They Fall) is set to direct a film adaptation of the Boom! Studios' graphic novel series Irredeemable and its spin-off Incorruptible for Netflix.

  • Academy Award nominated Kemp Powers (writer of One Night in Miami and Soul, and director of the upcoming Spider-Man: Across The Spiderverse (Part 1) with Joaquim Dos Santos & Justin Thompson) will pen the adaptation, which will have the protagonists from each series - one a villain on a quest to become a superhero, and the other a fallen hero turned villain - face off.

  • Producers: Shawn Carter, James Lassiter, Jeymes Samuel and Stephen Christy & Ross Richie for Boom! Studios

  • Executive Producers: Kemp Powers, Adam Yoelin

  • Created by comic book legend Mark Waid ("Kingdom Come") and illustrated by Peter Krause, Irredeemable is one of the most impactful series of its time, running for 37 issues and selling over 1.5 million copies. A deconstructionist remix of the genre, the series dramatizes how the world's greatest hero - The Plutonian - snapped under the pressure of his responsibilities and charted a dark path to become the world's greatest supervillain. Irredeemable's sister series, Incorruptible, flipped the coin and followed supervillain Max Damage as he responded to the Plutonian's evil by gradually transforming himself into a superhero. Created and written by Waid, Incorruptible ran for 30 issues and sold over 1 million copies during its run.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 17:50:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 33 417 M - -
Net income 2022 5 087 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 401 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 159 B 159 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,03x
EV / Sales 2023 4,47x
Nbr of Employees 11 300
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Last Close Price 357,53 $
Average target price 516,18 $
Spread / Average Target 44,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-40.65%158 730
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.66%447 501
PROSUS N.V.-28.57%147 308
AIRBNB, INC.-6.45%98 695
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-22.23%63 735
NASPERS LIMITED-26.93%46 542