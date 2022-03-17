Netflix : to Develop Film Adaptation of “Irredeemable” And “Incorruptible” Graphic Novels Series; Jeymes Samuel Set to Direct →

Academy Award nominated Kemp Powers (writer of One Night in Miami and Soul, and director of the upcoming Spider-Man: Across The Spiderverse (Part 1) with Joaquim Dos Santos & Justin Thompson) will pen the adaptation, which will have the protagonists from each series - one a villain on a quest to become a superhero, and the other a fallen hero turned villain - face off.

Created by comic book legend Mark Waid ("Kingdom Come") and illustrated by Peter Krause, Irredeemable is one of the most impactful series of its time, running for 37 issues and selling over 1.5 million copies. A deconstructionist remix of the genre, the series dramatizes how the world's greatest hero - The Plutonian - snapped under the pressure of his responsibilities and charted a dark path to become the world's greatest supervillain. Irredeemable's sister series, Incorruptible , flipped the coin and followed supervillain Max Damage as he responded to the Plutonian's evil by gradually transforming himself into a superhero. Created and written by Waid, Incorruptible ran for 30 issues and sold over 1 million copies during its run.