MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Netflix, Inc.    NFLX

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Netflix : to Spend $100 Million to Help Underrepresented Communities in Entertainment

02/26/2021 | 09:14am EST
By Joe Flint

Netflix Inc. is creating a $100 million global fund aimed at increasing outreach to underrepresented communities looking to work in entertainment, the streaming giant said Friday.

The Netflix Fund for Creative Equity will be distributed over five years to external organizations as well as internal initiatives at the company.

Netflix didn't say what specific organizations it would support. It previously contributed to Project Involve and Ghetto Film School, nonprofit organizations that provide fellowships and mentoring to filmmakers from diverse backgrounds.

The fund is the latest of several initiatives Netflix has launched that are aimed at boosting diversity in entertainment. Last year, the company said it would donate $5 million to organizations supporting Black artists, advocacy groups and businesses.

"Doing better means establishing even more opportunities for people from underrepresented communities to have their voices heard, and purposefully closing capacity and skill gaps with training programs where they are needed," said Netflix Co-Chief Executive and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos in a company blog post Friday.

Last June, Netflix said it would shift 2% of its cash holdings to banks and credit unions serving Black communities, while Netflix co-founder and Chairman Reed Hastings and his wife Patty Quillin are donating $120 million to Black colleges Morehouse, Spelman and the United Negro College Fund.

The attention to diversity by Netflix and other entertainment companies increased in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody and the social justice protests around the country that followed.

The new Netflix fund comes on the heels of a study commissioned by the company from the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, a University of Southern California-affiliated think tank, to analyze the diversity of its content for movies and TV shows made in the U.S. The study examined 126 movies and 180 scripted series in 2018 and 2019.

The report gave Netflix high marks in terms of gender equality in its films and movies. The number of women and girls in prominent on screen roles was in sync with the population and ahead of industry trends. Behind the camera, Netflix was ahead of the rest of the industry among creators and writers and on par in terms of directors, the report said.

Netflix had a strong representation of Black characters, the study said, but the streaming service came up short with LGBTQ and disabled characters.

Mr. Sarandos said Netflix believes increasing its efforts as well as continuing to work with USC to track their progress will create "a lasting legacy of inclusion in entertainment."

Write to Joe Flint at joe.flint@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-26-21 0914ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30 009 M - -
Net income 2021 4 514 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 811 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 55,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 242 B 242 B -
EV / Sales 2021 8,36x
EV / Sales 2022 7,26x
Nbr of Employees 9 400
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 605,12 $
Last Close Price 546,70 $
Spread / Highest target 37,2%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.1.10%242 131
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED22.61%849 347
PROSUS N.V.12.40%196 247
NASPERS LIMITED17.97%100 903
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.88%90 746
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-3.69%57 646