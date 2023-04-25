Advanced search
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:08:46 2023-04-25 am EDT
330.21 USD   +0.36%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Netflix to invest $2.5 bln in South Korea

04/25/2023 | 08:34am EDT
STORY: The U.S. streaming service made the announcement after a meeting between South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos. Yoon arrived in Washington on Monday for a six-day state visit.

President Yoon welcomed the investment as a 'major opportunity' for Netflix and the content industry of South Korea as the latter seeks to boost its cultural exports and influence.

Known as the 'Korean Wave' or Hallyu, South Korea's entertainment industry has enjoyed a global boom in recent years. Its music market, led by K-pop groups such as BTS and Blackpink, have been leading the charge.

'Squid Game,' a 2021 release, remains Netflix's most-watched series of all-time, having racked up 1.65 billion hours of streaming in the first 28 days.


© Reuters 2023
All news about NETFLIX, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on NETFLIX, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 33 885 M - -
Net income 2023 5 001 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 889 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 29,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 146 B 146 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,55x
EV / Sales 2024 3,98x
Nbr of Employees 12 800
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 329,02 $
Average target price 361,22 $
Spread / Average Target 9,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory K. Peters Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Wilmot Reed Hastings Executive Chairman
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.11.58%146 263
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED3.29%416 757
PROSUS N.V.4.03%93 636
AIRBNB, INC.35.81%73 174
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.24.06%61 786
NASPERS LIMITED12.62%35 393
