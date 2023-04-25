Netflix to invest $2.5 bln in South Korea

President Yoon welcomed the investment as a 'major opportunity' for Netflix and the content industry of South Korea as the latter seeks to boost its cultural exports and influence.

Known as the 'Korean Wave' or Hallyu, South Korea's entertainment industry has enjoyed a global boom in recent years. Its music market, led by K-pop groups such as BTS and Blackpink, have been leading the charge.

'Squid Game,' a 2021 release, remains Netflix's most-watched series of all-time, having racked up 1.65 billion hours of streaming in the first 28 days.