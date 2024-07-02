Netflix has unveiled today the trailer for LALIGA: All Access, it is the first sports docuseries in Spain.

We will delve into exciting stories, such as the spectacular journey of Girona FC this season with Míchel as coach and his ability to impose himself against the usual triad;,the journey of Xavi Hernández at the hands of Barça, those who arrive and those who leave, the constant pressure from the fans, and the stress that all members of a club are under both off and on the pitch. We will get to know the day-to-day life of great footballers such as Griezmann, Muniain, Rakitic, Take Kubo, Álvaro Morata, Isco, Memphis Depay, Nico Williams, and Robert Lewandowski, among many others. Discover LALIGA as you have never seen it before, a documentary series created by Morena Filmswith eight episodes where you can see the reality of a Spanish competition.

Alex Martínez Roig, executive producer of the series together with Juan Gordon, both from Morena Films, say "We are thrilled with the unique stories that are going to be seen in the series. We tell contemporary themes such as mental health, rebellion against the established, ageism, commitment, overcoming after a serious injury... and always with a footballer or a coach as the main character. We wanted to humanize the players and show the diversity of a great competition, LALIGA."

Synopsis

LALIGA is more than football: it is passion, it is emotion, and it is the strength of all the clubs and their fans. LALIGA is decided on the field, but it is also played off the field: in the locker room, in the stands, on the outskirts of the stadium, on match day. In this docuseries, we will experience first-hand the trajectory of Girona, the great revelation of this season, as well as other clubs and other stories with a beginning and an end, such as those of Rakitic or Muniaín, among others, who have said goodbye to their careers at Sevilla and Athletic Club in this 2024. We will also see up close how players and fans live the great derbies of the country and, of course, the Clásico.

About Morena Films:

Morena Films was founded in 1999 to create innovative quality content with a clear commercial ambition in the international market. With an accumulated experience of 25 years and more than 100 productions of both feature films and series, Morena is currently developing sports projects such as the documentary series about LALIGA and Alcaraz, the docuseriesfor Netflix.

About LALIGA

LALIGA is the world's largest football ecosystem. It is a private sports association, made up of the 20 football Clubs/SADs of LALIGA EA SPORTS and the 22 of LALIGA HYPERMOTION, responsible for the organization of professional and national football competitions. It has more than 200 million followers on social networks globally, on 16 platforms and in 20 different languages; and has the largest international network of all sports properties, with a presence in 41 countries through 11 offices, with headquarters in Madrid (Spain). The association carries out its social action through the FOUNDATION and is the first professional football league in the world to have a competition for footballers with intellectual disabilities: LALIGA Genuine.

About Netflix:

Netflix is one of the world's leading entertainment services, with 270 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, films, and games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause, and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.