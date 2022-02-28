Netflix will not add state-run channels to Russian service, defying regulation

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc said on Monday that
in the current circumstances it has no plans to add state-run
channels to its Russian service, despite a regulation that would
require the streaming service to distribute state-backed
channels.
"Given the current situation, we have no plans to add these
channels to our service," said a Netflix spokesman in a
statement, referring to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Politico first reported that Netflix, which launched its
service in Russia in October 2020, would fall under the new
Russian regulations requiring compliance on March 1.
The regulations, overseen by Russia's communications
regulator, Roskomnadzor, require audiovisual services with more
than 100,000 subscribers in that country to distribute 20
free-to-air news, sports and entertainment channels.
The Netflix spokesman declined to comment on timing or
whether the company has held conversations with Russian
regulators. It is unclear how the service will be impacted by
its decision.
Russia is one the 190 countries were Netflix is available.
(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; Editing by
Sandra Maler)