    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
Netflix will produce in Chile a film based on The Postman (Ardiente paciencia), the renowned novel of the acclaimed writer Antonio Skármeta →

11/08/2021 | 05:10pm EST
Based on the renowned novel by acclaimed Chilean writer Antonio Skármeta, and with award-winning producers Juan de Dios and Pablo Larraín at the helm, Fabula and Netflix are working on a film adaptation. Written by Guillermo Calderón, renowned screenwriter, playwright, actor and director (Violeta se fue a los cielos, El club, Neva), the film will be directed by actor and director Boris Quercia (Los 80, Sexo con amor, Geografía del deseo).

A love story of a young fisherman who dreams of becoming a poet, and who, upon becoming Pablo Neruda's postman, becomes involved in a world of metaphor and verse to achieve not only his desire as a writer, but also to win Beatriz, the woman of his dreams.

"It is a huge challenge to revisit Skármeta's work, and Neruda's poetry, confronted with new social and cultural paradigms. But above all, this film explores the dizzying heights of first love where everything you look at becomes poetry," shared director Boris Quercia.

Rocio Jadue, regional film director at Fabula, adds: "The biggest challenge, and what we are so excited about, is how we will bring this novel from 1985 into dialog with life as it is today. Thirty-six years have passed and we have to adapt to this passage of time. We know and trust that with Guillermo and Boris's talent, added to the experience of the Fabula and Netflix team, we will be able to make a great contemporary love story, while remaining faithful to Skármeta's work."

Fabula, which has been behind such prestigious films as Una mujer fantástica, Gloria, No, Jackie, Nadie sabe que estoy aquí, among many others, and is currently in post-production of the first Netflix series in Chile, 42 días en la oscuridad, will be putting out a massive casting call soon.

"We are proud to develop the film adaptation of this extraordinary novel by Antonio Skármeta. We want to continue telling Latin American stories, telling stories that celebrate our countries' culture and local icons, as The Postman does with the character of Pablo Neruda, and to be able to continue working with Chilean talent to bring their stories to viewers around the world," said Francisco Ramos, VP of Content for Latin America.

The project begins production next year.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 07 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 22:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 702 M - -
Net income 2021 4 878 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 143 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 60,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 286 B 286 B -
EV / Sales 2021 9,94x
EV / Sales 2022 8,67x
Nbr of Employees 9 400
Free-Float 98,2%
