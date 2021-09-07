Newest Animated Pokémon Movie “Pokémon The Movie: Secrets Of The Jungle” To Premiere On Netflix On October 8, 2021 During Pokémon's 25th Anniversary Celebration Year →

Log in
09/07/2021
International Trailer Debuts Today Featuring Original Music by Cyn

  • The Pokémon Company International and Netflix announced today that the next animated movie in the Pokémon franchise will premiere on Netflix around the world with the exception of Japan, China, and Korea on October 8, 2021.

  • First revealed in November 2020, Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle marks the 23rd animated Pokémon movie in the franchise.

  • Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle synopsis: Deep within the Forest of Okoya, the Mythical Pokémon Zarude live in a troop and maintain a strict rule that forbids outsiders from entering their territory. Elsewhere in the jungle lives Koko, a human boy raised by a lone Zarude who left the troop. Koko has grown up never doubting that he is a Zarude. But one day, a chance meeting with Ash and Pikachu leaves Koko with his first human friend. Is he truly a Pokémon? Or is he, in fact, a human? When danger threatens the jungle, the bonds between Pokémon and human-and the love between parent and child-will be put to the test.

  • The first official international trailer for the movie was released today which can be viewed here

    • It features 'Always Safe' and 'No Matter What,' two original songs written and recorded by music artist, Cyn, for the movie.

    • Fans can look forward to hearing these songs during the movie on October 8 and stream them on popular music platforms beginning the same day.

    • Cyn is also one of the many notable artists participating in the P25 Music program celebrating 25 years of Pokémon for which she wrote and recorded another new song 'Wonderful.'

  • Quote from Emily Arons, Senior Vice President of Licensing at The Pokémon Company International: 'During Pokémon's 25th anniversary year, we wanted fans to have the opportunity to experience the newest animated Pokémon movie simultaneously as a global community. Pokémon animation is a much beloved pillar of the franchise and Netflix is the perfect partner to once again help us deliver a worldwide moment for fans as we celebrate 25 years of action and adventure with Ash and his Pikachu.'

  • To further celebrate the announcement, beginning today, Trainers will be able to receive the alternate form of Zarude that is featured in the movie, as well as Shiny Celebi, in their Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield video games by signing up for Pokémon Trainer Club email notifications by September 25, 2021. Trainers who register in this way will receive a Pokémon Trainer Club email containing a distribution code for both on October 7, 2021.

  • Fans can also look forward to activations in Pokémon GO celebrating the global launch of 'Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle' with details being announced soon. In the meantime, fans can visit the official movie website and join the conversation online with #Pokemon25.

  • Assets (Key Art, Publicity Stills, Soundtrack Art)

  • Trailer

###

About PokémonThe Pokémon Company International, a subsidiary of The Pokémon Company in Japan, manages the property outside of Asia and is responsible for brand management, licensing and marketing, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, the animated TV series, home entertainment, and the official Pokémon website. Pokémon was launched in Japan in 1996 and today is one of the most popular children's entertainment properties in the world. For more information, visit www.pokemon.com.

About NetflixNetflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 209 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 13:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
