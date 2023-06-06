Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
2023-06-06
399.58 USD   -0.98%
OneTaste sexual wellness executives charged by U.S. with forced labor

06/06/2023 | 01:40pm EDT
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The founder of OneTaste, a sexual wellness company that claims to teach "orgasmic meditation," has been charged with running a cult-like conspiracy involving forced labor, federal prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Founder Nicole Daedone, who served as chief executive until 2017, and former head of sales Rachel Cherwitz were accused of inducing volunteers, contractors and employees to incur debt to take courses that they claimed could heal sexual trauma and dysfunction.

Prosecutors in the New York City borough of Brooklyn said the defendants also subjected OneTaste members to surveillance in communal homes, instructed them to engage in sex acts for "freedom and enlightenment," and failed to pay promised wages.

Daedone, 56, is at large, while Cherwitz, 43, was arrested on Tuesday and is expected to appear in a California federal court.

Lawyers for both could not immediately be reached.

Founded in 2004, California-based OneTaste was the subject last year of the Netflix documentary "Orgasm Inc," which followed its rise and the emergence of "disturbing allegations" from members.

OneTaste did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 33 915 M - -
Net income 2023 5 021 M - -
Net Debt 2023 8 133 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 36,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 179 B 179 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,53x
EV / Sales 2024 4,85x
Nbr of Employees 12 800
Free-Float 98,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Last Close Price 403,54 $
Average target price 368,97 $
Spread / Average Target -8,57%
EPS Revisions
