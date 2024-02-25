STORY: "Oppenheimer" picked up more prizes on Saturday (February 24) at Hollywood's Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

It bolsters the movie's chances of securing the best picture trophy at next month's Oscars.

The film about the race to build the first atomic bomb took the top honor - best movie cast.

Cillian Murphy, who played scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, won best movie actor,

"This is extremely, extremely special to me because it comes from you guys."

Co-star Robert Downey Jr. won best supporting actor.

The best actress trophy went to Lily Gladstone, star of "Killers of the Flower Moon" - and the first Indigenous winner in the category.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph won supporting actress for playing a grieving mother in "The Holdovers."

In television categories, "The Bear" claimed best cast in a TV comedy, and acting honors for stars Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri.

HBO's "Succession" secured best TV drama cast for its final season about the battle for control of a family's media dynasty.

The awards streamed live on Netflix for the first time, part of the company's efforts to expand its live programming.

SAG-AFTRA staged a four-month strike against Hollywood studios last year to fight for higher pay and protections from artificial intelligence.