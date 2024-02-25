It bolsters the movie's chances of securing the best picture trophy at next month's Oscars.
The film about the race to build the first atomic bomb took the top honor - best movie cast.
Cillian Murphy, who played scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, won best movie actor,
"This is extremely, extremely special to me because it comes from you guys."
Co-star Robert Downey Jr. won best supporting actor.
The best actress trophy went to Lily Gladstone, star of "Killers of the Flower Moon" - and the first Indigenous winner in the category.
Da'Vine Joy Randolph won supporting actress for playing a grieving mother in "The Holdovers."
In television categories, "The Bear" claimed best cast in a TV comedy, and acting honors for stars Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri.
HBO's "Succession" secured best TV drama cast for its final season about the battle for control of a family's media dynasty.
The awards streamed live on Netflix for the first time, part of the company's efforts to expand its live programming.
SAG-AFTRA staged a four-month strike against Hollywood studios last year to fight for higher pay and protections from artificial intelligence.