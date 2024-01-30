Jan 30 - Following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Amazon.com and robotic vacuum maker iRobot agreed to terminate their $1.7 billion deal amid regulatory pushback, as competition authorities worldwide look more closely at tech company transactions.

- Elon Musk said that the first human received a Neuralink brain implant, a potential milestone in the development of "brain-computer interface" technology that could one day help those suffering from debilitating conditions such as paralysis to interact with their surroundings.

- Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings donated $1.1 billion worth of his stake in the streaming company to a California-based charity Silicon Valley Community Foundation, that is popular with technology founders because it gives them tax breaks and privacy.

- Boeing and other industry officials increasingly believe the plane maker's employees failed to put back the bolts when they reinstalled a 737 MAX 9 plug door after opening or removing it during production.

- Social-media company X ended the ban on searches for Taylor Swift Monday evening after blocking queries of the singer's name for several days following the spread of explicit, digitally altered pictures of her on the platform.

- JetBlue named Warren Christie as its next chief operating officer effective Feb. 12. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)