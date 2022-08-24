Parasyte: The Grey - Production Confirmed on Netflix Legendary Comic Book Reborns into the Korean Series →

Netflix has confirmed the production of Parasyte: The Grey, a series by visionary director Yeon Sang-ho based on Hitoshi Iwaaki's comic book published by KODANSHA Ltd. The story is about unidentified parasitic life-forms that live off of human hosts and strive to grow their power. As they start to disrupt society, a group of humans wage war against the rising evil.

Hitoshi Iwaaki's original comic book series Parasyteabout invasive life-forms that seize and control human bodies has sold over 25 million copies over 20 territories and countries. The story, charged with much imagination and philosophical themes, spawned animation and live-action adaptations that have become all-time favorites among many fans. And now, it continues to evolve in the hands of Yeon Sang-ho, an illustrious Korean director renowned for many prominent genre films and series.

From the film Train to Busan and Peninsulathat launched the K-zombie craze to globally acclaimed Netflix series Hellbound,Yeon has created a universe of his own marked by his uninhibited and awe-inspiring imagination. Yeon adds yet another domain to this realm by directing and co-writing the screenplay for Parasyte: The Grey. Given his incisive insight into human nature when people are faced with chaotic world order, many are curious to see how he will translate the world portrayed in Parasyte with Korean twist. Ryu Yong-jae, the screenwriter of Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area, which topped Netflix's Global TOP 10 TV (Non-English) within 3 days of its release, joins Yeon in knitting this compelling story.

An eye-catching cast lineup is also spurring the anticipation of Parasyte: The Grey. Jeon So-nee plays Jeong Su-in who falls victim to a parasite, and when it fails to take over her brain, she enters a bizarre coexistence with it. Jeon has made an impression on viewers with the series Scripting Your Destiny, When My Love Bloomsand Encounter.

Koo Kyo-hwan and Lee Jung-hyun, both of whom have previously worked with director Yeon Sang-ho in the film Peninsula, joins the cast. Koo Kyo-hwan plays Seol Kang-woo who tracks down parasites in order to find his missing sister. Koo, who parses his characters far beyond the obviously defined limits, enthralled audiences in the Netflix series D.P. and film Kingdom: Ashin of the North. Lee Jung-hyun plays Choi Jun-kyung, the team leader of "Team Grey," a task force battling parasites. Having lost her husband to these invasive life-forms, she devotes herself to their demise. Lee has demonstrated a wide acting spectrum in works such as Korea's biggest film in history The Admiral: Roaring Currents, and more.

These three actors skillfully portray through their dynamic interplay of characters and events how parasitic life-forms come to plague the world. Climax Studio, creative powerhouses that have delivered global hits such as Hellbound and D.P., and a global content production company WOW POINTare in charge of production. The extraordinarily imaginative world of Parasyte: The Greywith its intense storyline will be released only on Netflix.

Production Information

Title: Parasyte: The Grey

Original work: "KISEIJU (Parasyte)" by Hitoshi Iwaaki published by KODANSHA

Directed by: Yeon Sang-ho

Written by: Yeon Sang-ho, Ryu Yong-jae

Starring: Jeon So-nee, Koo Kyo-hwan, Lee Jung-hyun

Produced by: Climax Studio, WOW POINT

Distributed by: Netflix

