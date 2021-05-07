Parties, love and a lot of axé music: Carnaval is coming to Netflix→

Watch the trailer HERE (in Brazilian Portuguese)

Four best friends in Salvador in the middle of a carnival holiday: isn't it a dream? Prepare your best look for the biggest party of the year: Carnaval - Netflix's new Brazilian comedy - is coming. Giovana Cordeiro is Nina, an aspiring digital influencer who discovers her boyfriend's betrayal through a viral video on social media. In search of her first million followers and eager to become famous, Nina wins an all-inclusive trip to Salvador, Bahia. But she is not alone: Nina will be accompanied by her inseparable friends Michele (GKay), Vivi (Samya Pascotto) and Mayra (Bruna Inocencio).

While Michele is the most sincere friend (and who dates all the boys), Vivi is the geek of the group, experiencing the delights of carnival for the first time away from her games and series. Mayra is the most spiritualized one. Friends of Nina since childhood, they will need to overcome their fears and anxieties. In this journey, everyone will discover that the individuality of each one makes this group so inseparable.

In addition to the protagonists, the cast features Flavia Pavanelli as the superstar influencer Luana - an inspiration for Nina and who will 'advise' her in the search for more followers and engagement - in addition to talents like Micael Borges, Jean Pedro, Nikolas Antunes and Rafael Medrado.

Carnaval is a Camisa Listrada production in partnership with Netflix, with the story developed by Lipy Adler, screenplay by Audemir Leuzinger and Luisa Mascarenhas, and directed by Leandro Neri, who also wrote the script. The film premieres June 2 on Netflix.

