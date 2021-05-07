Log in
Parties, love and a lot of axé music: Carnaval is coming to Netflix

05/07/2021 | 05:26pm EDT
Entertainment

07 May 2021
GlobalBrazil

Four best friends in Salvador in the middle of a carnival holiday: isn't it a dream? Prepare your best look for the biggest party of the year: Carnaval - Netflix's new Brazilian comedy - is coming. Giovana Cordeiro is Nina, an aspiring digital influencer who discovers her boyfriend's betrayal through a viral video on social media. In search of her first million followers and eager to become famous, Nina wins an all-inclusive trip to Salvador, Bahia. But she is not alone: Nina will be accompanied by her inseparable friends Michele (GKay), Vivi (Samya Pascotto) and Mayra (Bruna Inocencio).

While Michele is the most sincere friend (and who dates all the boys), Vivi is the geek of the group, experiencing the delights of carnival for the first time away from her games and series. Mayra is the most spiritualized one. Friends of Nina since childhood, they will need to overcome their fears and anxieties. In this journey, everyone will discover that the individuality of each one makes this group so inseparable.

In addition to the protagonists, the cast features Flavia Pavanelli as the superstar influencer Luana - an inspiration for Nina and who will 'advise' her in the search for more followers and engagement - in addition to talents like Micael Borges, Jean Pedro, Nikolas Antunes and Rafael Medrado.

Carnaval is a Camisa Listrada production in partnership with Netflix, with the story developed by Lipy Adler, screenplay by Audemir Leuzinger and Luisa Mascarenhas, and directed by Leandro Neri, who also wrote the script. The film premieres June 2 on Netflix.

About Netflix

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 208 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

About Camisa Listrada

Since 2000, Camisa Listrada has produced TV series, documentaries and films. Currently, it is one of the most active production companies in the Brazilian film market. In 2020, released his first original Netflix movie, 'Just Another Christmas', which was watched by 26 million people in several countries, such as the United States, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, besides, of course, Brazil. 'Just Another Christmas' is also on the list of TOP 3 most watched titles by Brazilian subscribers in the last 10 years. In theaters, it has accumulated almost 10 million viewers in Brazil with the hits 'Fala Sério, Mãe!', 'Os Farofeiros', 'Um Suburbano Sortudo' and the franchise 'O Candidato Honesto', which had the remake rights negotiated for several countries. The South Korean version, released in 2020, dominated the box office on its opening weekend. Currently, the company is prepared for new challenges, with several projects under development with the main world players in the audiovisual market.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 21:25:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
