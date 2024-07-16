The pulse-pounding saga of love, deceit and crime returns in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. The tumultuous journey of ill-fated lovers Rani and Rishu unfolds on August 9, taking audiences on an exhilarating ride. Directed by Jayprad Desai, penned and co-produced by Kanika Dhillon, the film stars Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal and Jimmy Shergill. With Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series Films at the helm, this sequel promises a whirlwind of romance, suspense, and unexpected twists in the signature style of the fictional Indian Pulp writer Dinesh Pandit.

Picking up where the first filmHaseen Dillrubaleft off, the story follows Rani Kashyap and Rishabh Saxena as they seek a fresh start in the vibrant city of Agra. With authorities on their trail and drops of blood marking their path, their quest takes a dramatic turn with the arrival of Sunny Kaushal's character, Abhimanyu, introducing a fresh layer of intrigue to the drama. The lovers find new enemies with Jimmy Shergill and many more who want to foil their plans of 'happily ever after.'

Immerse yourself in a tale of passion withPhir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, where all sins are forgiven when they are for love. Streaming August 9 onwards, only on Netflix.

CREDITS Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal, Jimmy Shergill Director:Jayprad Desai Producers:Aanand L Rai & Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar Co-Producers:Kanika Dhillon & Shiv Chanana Banners:Colour Yellow Productions Pvt. Ltd T-Series Films