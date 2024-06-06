Back to All News
Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE // Netflix Announces Title For Their Upcoming Summer Music Docseries Following Global Girl Group, KATSEYE

Entertainment

05 June 2024
GlobalUnited States
POP STAR ACADEMY: KATSEYE NETFLIX ANNOUNCES TITLE FOR THEIR UPCOMING

SUMMER MUSIC DOCSERIES FOLLOWING GLOBAL GIRL GROUP, KATSEYE

  • Today, Netflix announced Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE, the title of their upcoming music docseries following global girl group KATSEYE. The series will be released this summer.

  • A year-long process of creating a one-of-a-kind girl group will be the subject of an upcoming Netflix untitled documentary series. With unprecedented access, the series will be a compelling portrayal of the journey to global stardom, including insight into the unique training and development program from HYBE and Geffen Records.

  • Producers: HYBE, Interscope Films and Boardwalk Pictures

  • Director: Award-winning filmmaker, Nadia Hallgren, who was at the helm of the four-time Emmy® nominated Netflix documentary, Becoming.

  • Set to premiere in summer 2024.

  • HYBE and Geffen Records revealed the 20 contestants from around the world who will be competing for a spot in the first-ever HYBE x Geffen Records girl group. The young women from diverse countries were selected after more than 120,000 submissions since HYBE and Geffen announced the joint venture, HYBE x Geffen Global Girl Group Audition, in November of 2021. For more information, please see HYBE x Geffen Records press releaseHERE.

