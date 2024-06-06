Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE // Netflix Announces Title For Their Upcoming Summer Music Docseries Following Global Girl Group, KATSEYE

Netflix, Inc. specializes in on-line broadcasting services for films and television series provided continuously by subscription. Members pay a monthly fee for access to unlimited on-demand content on their computers (PC and MAC), portable telephones, televisions, or other devices (Xbox 360, PS3, Wii, Blu-Ray, etc.) connected to the Internet. The group is also involved in DVD and Blu-ray leasing by mail. Net sales break down by type of revenue as follows: - streaming subscriptions revenues (99.8%); - DVD subscriptions revenues (0.2%). At the end of 2023, Netflix, Inc. had over 260 million subscribers. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States and Canada (44.1%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (31.3%), Latin America (13.3%) and Asia/Pacific (11.3%).

Sector Internet Services