Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-14 pm EDT
338.63 USD   -2.18%
10:01aPope Francis calls 'insinuations' against John Paul II unfounded
RE
09:00aWall St Week Ahead-Consumer stocks' earnings may offer clues on U.S. economy's resilience
RE
07:12aHollywood writers vote on whether to give negotiators power to call strike
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pope Francis calls 'insinuations' against John Paul II unfounded

04/16/2023 | 10:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Pope Francis leads Regina Caeli prayer at the Vatican

(refiles to make clear John Paul not immediate predecessor)

By Philip Pullella

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Pope Francis on Sunday rejected as offensive and unfounded what he called insinuations by the brother of a Vatican schoolgirl who went missing 40 years ago about one of his predecessors as pontiff, Saint John Paul II.

Emanuela Orlandi, the daughter of a Vatican usher, failed to return home on June 22, 1983 following a music lesson in Rome. She was 15 at the time and lived with her family inside the Vatican. Her disappearance is one of Italy's most enduring mysteries.

The case entered a new chapter on Tuesday when her brother Pietro met with Vatican chief prosecutor Alessandro Diddi, whom Francis has given free rein to get to the bottom of the case.

After speaking to Diddi for more than eight hours, Pietro Orlandi appeared on a television programme where he played part of an audio recording with the voice of a man Orlandi said was part of an organised crime group that Italian media have for decades speculated may have been involved in his sister's disappearance.

The voice of the alleged gangster says that more than 40 year ago, girls were brought into the Vatican to be molested and that Pope John Paul knew about it.

Orlandi then said in his own words on the show: "They tell me Wojtyla (Pope John Paul II's surname) used to go out in the evenings with two Polish monsignors and it certainly was not to bless houses".

The comments caused a storm and were condemned by Vatican officials in the past few days before the pope himself entered the fray at his noon address to about 20,000 people in St. Peter's Square.

"Certain that I am interpreting the sentiments of the faithful from all over the world, I express a grateful thought to the memory of St. John Paul, who in these days has been the object of offensive and unfounded insinuations," Francis said.

The mostly Italian crowd broke into applause.

Diddi summoned Pietro Orlandi's lawyer, Laura Sgro, on Saturday. The Vatican said she invoked attorney-client privileges. Sgro told Reuters on Sunday that John Paul did not come up in her conversation with Diddi, adding in a text message: "I have never questioned the sanctity of John Paul II".

Orlandi told Reuters on Sunday by telephone that it was "correct that Francis defended John Paul II". Orlandi added that during the television appearance he was "repeating what others had said. I certainly did not see it myself".

The Vatican's editorial director, Andrea Tornielli, earlier condemned Orlandi's comments as a "sleazy" vilification of the pontiff, who led the Catholic Church from 1978 to 2005 and was declared a saint in 2014.

Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz, who was John Paul's secretary throughout his leadership, called Orlandi's actions "ignoble, unrealistic, laughable if they were not tragic, even criminal".

Over the past four decades tombs have been opened, bones have been exhumed from forgotten grave sites and conspiracy theories have abounded in attempts to determine just what became of Emanuela Orlandi.

The case, which has been the subject of on-and-off investigations in Italy and the Vatican, has drawn fresh worldwide attention following the release late last year of the Netflix series "Vatican Girl".

She would be 55 now.

(Reporting by Philip Pullella; editing by Philippa Fletcher)


© Reuters 2023
All news about NETFLIX, INC.
10:01aPope Francis calls 'insinuations' against John Paul II unfounded
RE
09:00aWall St Week Ahead-Consumer stocks' earnings may offer clues on U.S. economy's resilien..
RE
07:12aHollywood writers vote on whether to give negotiators power to call strike
RE
06:02aReuters-schedule/…
RE
04/14Consumer stocks' earnings may offer clues on U.S. economy's resilience
RE
04/14S&P 500 Posts Weekly Gain as Q1 Bank Earnings Top Expectations, March Consumer, Produce..
MT
04/14Wall St dips to lower close as rate hike bets firm, banks jump
RE
04/14Wall St slides to lower close as rate hike bets firm, banks jump
RE
04/14Wall St slides as rate hike expectations firm, banks surge
RE
04/14'Happiness for Beginners' photos introduce Ellie Kemper, Luke Grimes rom-com
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NETFLIX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 34 383 M - -
Net income 2023 5 138 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 943 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 29,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 151 B 151 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,59x
EV / Sales 2024 4,04x
Nbr of Employees 12 800
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 338,63 $
Average target price 357,89 $
Spread / Average Target 5,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory K. Peters Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Wilmot Reed Hastings Executive Chairman
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.14.84%150 808
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED9.40%441 343
PROSUS N.V.5.45%94 807
AIRBNB, INC.33.27%72 382
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.27.29%63 397
NASPERS LIMITED14.00%35 966
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer