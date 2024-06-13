Prime Minister vs. Deputy Prime Minister: 'The Whirlwind' Trailer Sets Stage for Epic Showdown

Ahead of the June 28 premiere for The Whirlwind, the main trailer and poster for the political thriller trace the intense rivalry between Prime Minister Park Dong-ho and Deputy Prime Minister Jeong Su-jin, which escalates into a fierce battle of convictions and greed.

Illustrious actors Sul Kyung-gu and Kim Hee-ae headline the 12-episode series as prime minister and deputy prime minister respectively, backed by a stellar supporting cast.

Acclaimed Korean television screenwriter Park Kyung-su makes his return with The Whirlwindafter seven years. Known for his exceptional storytelling, Park has crafted a narrative brimming with sharp wit and electrifying confrontations, reminiscent of his past hits like The Chaser and Punch, both recipients of Baeksang Arts Awards.

The main poster teases a high-stakes showdown for the vacant presidential seat, with Park Dong-ho and Jeong Su-jin locked in a deadly game of political chess. As Park plots to assassinate the president in a bid to eradicate corruption, Jeong maneuvers to thwart his plans and seize even greater power, setting the stage for a stormy clash of titans.

But this battle transcends mere politics; it's a clash of deeply held beliefs and personal agendas. The trailer hints at the motivations behind Park's drastic decision to go as far as assassinating the president, while showcasing Jeong Su-jin's unwavering determination and ambition.

Yet, the assassination is just the beginning. As the enmity between Park and Jeong intensifies, they mobilize every resource at their disposal, from the corridors of power - including even the first lady - to the court of public opinion, drawing the audience into a whirlwind of intrigue and betrayal.

Get a front-row seat to the political drama in The Whirlwindon June 28, only on Netflix.