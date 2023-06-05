Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
2023-06-02
400.47 USD   -0.66%
Prince Harry set for London court appearance

06/05/2023 | 04:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Britain's Prince Harry appears at the High Court in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Prince Harry is expected to appear at London's High Court on Monday as he prepares to give evidence in his lawsuit against the publisher of British tabloid the Daily Mirror.

Harry, King Charles' younger son, will this week become the first senior British royal to give evidence in court for 130 years, which is likely to take place on Monday or Tuesday.

He is one of more than 100 other high-profile figures suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), the publisher of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People, for alleged phone-hacking and other unlawful behaviour between 1991 and 2011.

The trial began last month, as lawyers representing Harry and three other test claimants attempted to prove that unlawful information gathering was carried out with the knowledge and approval of senior editors and executives.

MGN, now owned by Reach, apologised at the start of the trial for one admitted occasion that the Sunday People had unlawfully sought information about Harry, accepting he was entitled to compensation.

But it has rejected his other allegations, saying he had no evidence for his claims. Buckingham Palace is likely to feature prominently in Harry's cross-examination, with MGN arguing that some information had come from royal aides.

This week's appearance will be the second time this year Harry has attended the High Court, after joining singer Elton John and others for hearings in March over their lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily and Sunday Mail tabloids.

Harry, the fifth-in-line to the throne, has barely been out of the headlines in the last six months.

He is in engaged in several legal battles with the British press, including a similar phone-hacking case against Rupert Murdoch's British newspaper arm.

The prince has also accused his family and their aides in his memoir and Netflix documentary series of colluding with tabloids. The palace has not commented on those accusations.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

By Sam Tobin


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NETFLIX, INC. -0.66% 400.47 Delayed Quote.35.81%
REACH PLC 1.90% 75 Delayed Quote.-22.61%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 33 915 M - -
Net income 2023 5 021 M - -
Net Debt 2023 8 133 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 36,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 178 B 178 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,49x
EV / Sales 2024 4,82x
Nbr of Employees 12 800
Free-Float 98,0%
Managers and Directors
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory K. Peters Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Wilmot Reed Hastings Executive Chairman
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.35.81%178 025
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED0.06%404 634
PROSUS N.V.2.75%88 905
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.60.66%80 407
AIRBNB, INC.38.08%74 408
COSTAR GROUP, INC.5.95%33 451
