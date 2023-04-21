Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-21 pm EDT
327.98 USD   +0.81%
05:34p'Queen Charlotte': 'Bridgerton' character gets her own spin-off
RE
04:04pNETFLIX INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:36aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Down Premarket; Taiwan Semiconductor Poised to Decline, Tesla to Rise
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

'Queen Charlotte': 'Bridgerton' character gets her own spin-off

04/21/2023 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Premiere of Netflix show 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Regency-era London took over the British capital's Leicester Square on Friday as the "Queen Charlotte" cast premiered the first spin-off from hit Netflix period drama "Bridgerton" dedicated to the fan favourite character.

"Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" is an origin story of the "Bridgerton" monarch, explaining her rise to power and love life.

The six-episode series follows two seasons of Regency-era "Bridgerton", which became a global phenomenon when it was released in 2020 and won praise for its diverse cast.

With two timelines, Golda Rosheuvel reprises her "Bridgerton" role as the monarch while India Amarteifio plays the young Queen Charlotte.

"I think where we left her in 'Bridgerton', a lot of people had questions. We see that she's the matriarch so to say and the kind of highest ranking officer in society but we don't really know why," Amarteifio told Reuters.

"(Audiences) know that there's this beautiful love connection between her and husband...but also in 'Bridgerton' it's so diverse and beautiful, there's lots of different people coming together and people wanted to know why and I think 'Queen Charlotte' answers that."

Showrunner Shonda Rhimes, also behind "Bridgerton", said it was "very exciting" to make Queen Charlotte the centre of her own story.

"That woman that we see in 'Bridgerton', like all her power, her style, the way she carries herself - I kept wondering how she came to be and it was a really simple thing to write this story because it felt like we were just watching a woman earn her power and seeing a great love story," she said.

One major plotline is 'The Great Experiment" - which looks at how to desegregate the high society by marrying the monarch, King George, to a Black woman, Charlotte.

"What's so brilliant about this series 'Queen Charlotte' is that it's not colour blind casting in any way, it's purposeful," said Corey Mylchreest, who plays a young King George.

"It's brilliant what 'Bridgerton' did in terms of diversity and representation but I think it's even more powerful when you show the work that has to go to achieve that, and I think that's what this show does."

"Queen Charlotte" begins streaming on May 4.

(Reporting by Natasha Mulenga; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Natasha Mulenga


© Reuters 2023
All news about NETFLIX, INC.
05:34p'Queen Charlotte': 'Bridgerton' character gets her own spin-off
RE
04:04pNETFLIX INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
06:36aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Down Premarket; Taiwan Semiconduct..
MT
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Struggle as Sentiment Weakens
DJ
04/20Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Down Premarket; Tesla Poised to F..
MT
04/20Can the British monarchy survive in its gilded cage?
RE
04/19S&P 500 ends little changed, Netflix drags
RE
04/19Dow dips, S&P 500 stable after medtech gains, Netflix drag
RE
04/19Stocks fall, yields climb on rate hike view
RE
04/19Netflix, Tesla fall; United Airlines, Abbott rise
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NETFLIX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 33 892 M - -
Net income 2023 5 005 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 889 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 29,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 145 B 145 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,51x
EV / Sales 2024 3,95x
Nbr of Employees 12 800
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 325,35 $
Average target price 360,81 $
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory K. Peters Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Wilmot Reed Hastings Executive Chairman
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.10.33%144 894
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED6.89%431 202
PROSUS N.V.9.28%97 849
AIRBNB, INC.38.48%74 749
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.29.56%63 437
NASPERS LIMITED16.80%37 009
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer