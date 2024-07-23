Guaranteed to send shivers down your spine, the trailer for the upcoming Thai horrorTerror Tuesday: Extremehas dropped. The series, set to premiere on August 20, is an eight-episode anthology that takes inspiration from true events and dramatizes the most unnerving stories from EFM's popular radio show, "Terror Tuesday."

Terror Tuesday: Extremeshowcases the signature Thai horror storytelling that fans know and love, transforming hair-raising radio tales into a visually haunting series that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Each episode is crafted by a different director and features a stellar cast, delving into different facets of fear. From haunted bridal gowns and cursed houses to vengeful spirits and unsettling family secrets, Terror Tuesday: Extremeis a must-watch for horror enthusiasts.

While the stories are inspired by real-life accounts from the "Terror Tuesday" radio show, they have been reimagined to bring viewers an extreme horror experience. The trailer offers a sneak peek into the spooky tales that await.

Terror Tuesday: Extremewill keep you up at night, one terrifying episode at a time. Don't miss its premiere on August 20, streaming exclusively on Netflix.

#TerrorTuesdayExtreme #NetflixTH

