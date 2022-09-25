Resumo Tudum: Tudo o que perdeste do nosso evento no Japão →

And that's a wrap from Japan! Whether you missed the fun or just want to re-watch all the must-see moments, we've got you covered with all the major highlights from Tudum, our global fan event.

For highlights from the rest of the show, here you can find recaps from our shows in Korea, India, Latin Americaand the United States. You can also watch the entire event here.

Actress and host of Tudum Japan's anime section Ayane Sakura welcomed fans with a special spotlight on anime, starting with a performance by composer Hiroyuki SAWANO at the Special Music Stage at Tudum Japan.

Voice actress Fairouz Ai presented a trailer for anime series JoJo's Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN. To preview this title and more, watch the full Tudum event.

Anime fans were treated to title, design and character art reveal for the new series Onmyoji as Baku Yumemakura's novel Onmyojireceives its first-ever anime adaptation.

Manga artist Junji Ito's Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabredebuted stills from the upcoming seriesbased on his selected works, including Hanging Blimp, Tomie・Photo, Four x Four Wallsand Intruder.

Tiger & Bunny 2actors Hiroaki Hirata("Wild Tiger") and Masakazu Morita ("Barnaby Brooks Jr.") were next to the Tudum stage with a presentation for their upcoming season.

New series Moonrisetakes to flight in 2024 with celebrated manga artist Hiromu Arakawaand a new trailer.

Another new anime series, My Daemon, from writer Hirotaka Adachisaw its artwork debut during Tudum, as fans got their first look at Kento and his daemon, Anna.

New series Make My Dayannounced its cast ofMasaomi Yamahashi, Ayahi Takagaki, Kazuhiro Yamajiand Akio Otsukaand revealed some of the mechanical art that went into the show's design.

Tudum viewers also got a glimpse at the new original sci-fi space horror anime series exceptionin a new promotional video ahead of its October 13 premiere.

Voice actors Mutsumi Tamura andAsami Seto were next to the Tudum stage with a presentation on their new anime film, Drifting Home, about two childhood friends as they drift into a mysterious sea alongside an entire housing complex.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburghbrought voice actor Ayumu Murase to the Tudum stage next with a new teaser trailer.

The Way of the Househusbandannounced it will return with a look at new stills from the series.

Lookism, the new animated series based on the popular Korean webtoon about a teenager who wakes up one day with a handsome face and perfect body, was announced during the Tudum event with an exclusive clip.

Actresses Rie Takahashi and Mikako Komatsufrom anime adaption of the manga Romantic Killerwere next to the Tudum stage with a presentation on their series about giving up the single life for dating, premiering later this year. To preview this title and more, watch the full Tudum event.

Legendary filmmaker Takashi Miike was announced as the chief director for the new anime series Onimusha, based on Capcom's video game series of the same title. Fans got a first-look at the artwork for protagonist Miyamoto Musashi, modeled after the late Japanese screen icon Toshiro Mifune.

Animation fans were treated to the teaser for the four-part animated series rooted in Japanese folklore, ONI: Thunder God's Tale.

Netflix's favorite office panda, Aggretsuko, will be back for Season 5 and Tudum viewers got the first look at stills from the new season.

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure, the new series premiering December 14 featuring everyone's favorite egg and chick combo, Gudetama and Shakipiyo, was featured in a special presentation with a trailer for the show.

Kento Yamazakiand Tao Tsuchiya from Alice in Borderland, Nana Moriand Natsuki Deguchifrom The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House, and Fairouz Ai, the voice actress for "Jolyne" from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEAN appeared in a special interview "Beyond Borders" and talked about personal growth through their characters, and reaching fans outside of Japan.

Alice in Borderlandfans were treated to a behind-the-scenes look at the next season as well as a discussion with cast members Kento Yamazaki, Tao Tsuchiya, Riisa Naka, Tomohisa Yamashitaand the director, Shinsuke Sato.

The next Tudum title announcement was the new series THE DAYS starring Koji Yakushoabout the people on the ground working to save the country during the worst nuclear power plant accident in history.

Fans of the popular manga Chihiro-sangot a teaser for the upcoming film, Call Me Chihirowhich is based on the series. Kasumi Arimuraplays the titular "Chihiro," a former sex worker who works at a bento shopin a seaside town.

In a special Tudum conversation, Nana Mori ("Kiyo")and Natsuki Deguchi("Sumire")and showrunner Hirokazu Kore-edagave viewers a behind-the-scenes look at their new series The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House, a live-action adaptation of the manga series Kiyo in Kyoto: From the Maiko House. Set in the geisha district of Kyoto, the protagonist Kiyo becomes a Makanai (person who cooks meals) at a house where Maiko (apprentice geishas) live together.

Run for the Moneyhas celebrities moving their feet in a teaser for this new reality show where the goal is never to be caught.

The documentary Tokyo Crime Squad: The Lucie Blackman Caseexamines the 2000 murder of British tourist Lucie Blackman as told through interviews with the detectives who worked on the case.

Pop fans got a peek at the new documentary LiSA Another Great Daychronicling the Rock Heroine's behind-the-scenes work on her tenth-anniversary project LiiiiiiiiiiSA.

Can single contestants over the age of 35 find true love in a mountain retreat when whisked away from the demands of everyday life? Reality TV fans saw the first images for the new series that will try to answer this question, Love Village.

Love is in the air on the Tudum stage, as Stranger Things stars Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo, Priah Ferguson, along with Ahn Hyo-seop from Business Proposal, Ji Chang-wook from The Sound of Magic, Lily CollinsfromEmily in Paris, Hikari Mitsushima andTakeru Satohand from First Love, and even Gudetamashare some thoughts around love and their characters in this special segment.

New series Sanctuarystarring Wataru Ichinoseteased a gritty look into the underbelly of professional sumo wrestling.

Based on the comic book, Burn the House Downfollows a housekeeper as she works to infiltrate the Mitarai family and reclaim her family home years, starring Mei Nagano and Kyoka Suzuki.

Next on the Tudum stage, the Creators Panel: Front Line of Creative, with remarks from filmmakers and showrunners Guillermo del Toro, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, Shinsuke Sato and Hirokazu Kore-eda about what is like to create for both the Japanese and international audience, and what it is like to work with Netflix.

And to end Tudum 2022, a preview of First Love, starring Hikari Mitsushimaand Takeru Satoh. The scripted series was inspired by Hikaru Utada's hit songs, "First Love''(1999) and "Hatsukoi" (2018), which were released nearly two decades apart.

And that is a wrap on Tudum 2022! Hope to see everyone back in 2023.

Missed any of our Tudum festivities? Catch up on the full show here.