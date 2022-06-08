Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:58 2022-06-08 pm EDT
203.09 USD   +2.26%
12:28pSpotify promises rosy returns from podcasts and audiobooks someday
RE
12:17pRoku Employees Reportedly Have Been Discussing Potential Takeover by Netflix
MT
09:26aWall Street Tumbles Pre-Bell; Inflation Data Eyed
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Spotify promises rosy returns from podcasts and audiobooks someday

06/08/2022 | 12:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 8 (Reuters) - Spotify Technology SA on Wednesday promised high-margin returns from its costly expansion into podcasts and audiobooks as the audio streaming company hosted its first investor day since going public in 2018, hoping to stoke Wall Street's enthusiasm despite the slowing global economy.

Shares of the company jumped 6% in morning trade after losing 53% of its market value so far in 2022, worse than the 24% drop in the S&P 500 communication services sector index , which includes Spotify and other media and social network companies.

"We are performing much better than you probably suspect, roughly 28.5% (margins) which is a significant progress in reaching our 30% to 35% long-term goal," Chief Executive Daniel Ek told investors.

One of the reasons for not reaching its long-term goals was its aggressive spending to build up its podcast and audiobooks platforms.

The company said it has committed more than $1 billion on podcasting and expects podcast revenue to increase materially this year from the $215 million (200 million euros) it made last year.

Ek expects the podcast business to have the potential to generate margins between 40% to 50% and audiobooks to also have margins over 40%.

He did not specify how long it would take for the company to hit those numbers.

While it has so far been a rough start to the year for streaming companies like Spotify and Netflix, the Swedish company also faced a controversy over moderating of its popular Joe Rogan podcasts.

The service though continued to add users and paying subscribers in the first quarter, reporting monthly users of 422 million, ahead of the consensus estimate. ($1 = 0.9314 euros)

(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles and Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; Editing by Leslie Adler and Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
All news about NETFLIX, INC.
12:28pSpotify promises rosy returns from podcasts and audiobooks someday
RE
12:17pRoku Employees Reportedly Have Been Discussing Potential Takeover by Netflix
MT
09:26aWall Street Tumbles Pre-Bell; Inflation Data Eyed
MT
08:38aFrom Meta to Peloton, companies slow hiring as economy sputters
RE
06/07Making Big Tech share telecoms costs would undermine EU net neutrality, rights groups s..
RE
06/06Netflix reveals Jenna Ortega as Wednesday in new teaser for 'Addams Family' spinoff
AQ
06/06Peloton finance chief steps down, former Amazon executive to succeed
RE
06/06'Shadow and Bone' stars tease love, heartbreak in Season 2
AQ
06/06'The Midnight Club' toasts the 'seen or unseen' in teaser for Netflix series
AQ
06/06SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Up Premarket; Tesla Poised to Surge
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NETFLIX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 32 440 M - -
Net income 2022 4 947 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 546 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 88 237 M 88 237 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,01x
EV / Sales 2023 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 11 300
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 198,61 $
Average target price 315,07 $
Spread / Average Target 58,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-67.03%88 237
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.53%446 756
PROSUS N.V.-34.79%130 707
AIRBNB, INC.-26.18%78 221
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-39.66%49 681
NASPERS LIMITED-30.25%42 205