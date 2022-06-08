Spotify promises rosy returns from podcasts and audiobooks someday

June 8 (Reuters) - Spotify Technology SA on
Wednesday promised high-margin returns from its costly expansion
into podcasts and audiobooks as the audio streaming company
hosted its first investor day since going public in 2018, hoping
to stoke Wall Street's enthusiasm despite the slowing global
economy.
Shares of the company jumped 6% in morning trade after
losing 53% of its market value so far in 2022, worse than the
24% drop in the S&P 500 communication services sector index
, which includes Spotify and other media and social
network companies.
"We are performing much better than you probably suspect,
roughly 28.5% (margins) which is a significant progress in
reaching our 30% to 35% long-term goal," Chief Executive Daniel
Ek told investors.
One of the reasons for not reaching its long-term goals was
its aggressive spending to build up its podcast and audiobooks
platforms.
The company said it has committed more than $1 billion on
podcasting and expects podcast revenue to increase materially
this year from the $215 million (200 million euros) it made last
year.
Ek expects the podcast business to have the potential to
generate margins between 40% to 50% and audiobooks to also have
margins over 40%.
He did not specify how long it would take for the company to
hit those numbers.
While it has so far been a rough start to the year for
streaming companies like Spotify and Netflix, the
Swedish company also faced a controversy over moderating of its
popular Joe Rogan podcasts.
The service though continued to add users and paying
subscribers in the first quarter, reporting monthly users of 422
million, ahead of the consensus estimate.
($1 = 0.9314 euros)
