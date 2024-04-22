As fists fly and spirits clash, the world of underground martial arts comes alive in the explosive new anime seriesGarouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf, premiering on May 23. Based on Baku Yumemakura's serial novel "Garouden," this series focuses on Juzo Fujimaki, a rival of Bunshichi Tanba, the protagonist in the book. The trailer released today hints at the determination, sorrow and redemption in this intense story of combat.

On the run from his troubled past, Juzo is forced into competing in a deadly underground fighting tournament. Skilled in the respected martial art Takemiya-ryu, Juzo must navigate a path filled with formidable foes and his personal demons - all while dealing with a bounty of three million yen on his head and a detective on his trail.

Innovatively, Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolfenhances its fight scenes by capturing the actual movements of martial artists from diverse backgrounds, such as boxing, karate, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, wrestling and sumo, so every punch and kick is realistic. This included Takeru, Koki, Roberto Satoshi de Souza and Murilo Takeshi de Souza from Bonsai Jiujitsu, Rei Tsuruya and Takeru Uchida from THE BLACKBELT JAPAN, along with Shimon Kagiyama and Fubito Aizawa from quip.

Other than Ryota Takeuchi who voices Juzo Fujimaki, the stellar lineup of voice actors include Tetsu Inada, Shunsuke Takeuchi, Rintaro Nishi, Tessho Genda, Aya Endo, Ryota Suzuki, Hidenobu Kiuchi, Junya Enoki, Yoshimasa Hosoya, Junichi Suwabe, Kenjiro Tsuda, Shiro Saito, Maki Izawa, Yume Miyamoto and Yuhko Kaida.

Directed by Atsushi Ikariya (ID: INVADED, Sabikui Bisco) and animated by NAZ (Good Night World,Thermae Romae Novae), the show promises to deliver breathtaking visuals and heart-stopping action. The trailer also features the powerful theme songs "FIGHT & PRIDE" and "CRY BOY" by AA=, setting the perfect tone for this thrilling saga.

Who will have the last laugh in the ring? Mark your calendars for the premiere of Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolfon May 23, only on Netflix.

