Stocks fall, yields up; economic slowdown worries mount

*
Wall Street stocks end down
*
Dollar down vs yen
*
Oil prices up
NEW YORK, Jan 19 (Reuters) -
World stocks fell on Thursday and U.S. benchmark 10-year
Treasury yields bounced up off of four-month lows, as worries
mounted that an aggressive stance by central banks could push
the global economy into a slowdown.
Wall Street stocks ended lower on recession worries, while
European shares recorded their biggest daily selloff of the year
and a global stock index posted a third straight day of
declines.
Investors are worried the U.S. Federal Reserve may "overhike
into a slowing environment," said Ross Mayfield, investment
strategy analyst at Baird.
"This week, sentiment has become a little bit more risk
off," he said. "Recession fears have started to become front and
center."
A U.S. report showed the number of Americans filing new
claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week,
pointing to another month of solid job growth and continued
labor market tightness.
The Fed will probably need to raise interest rates to
"just above" 5% and hold them there for a period, Boston Fed
President Susan Collins said. Other Fed officials have also
suggested the need for a hawkish stance to fight inflation.
Earlier, European Central Bank president Christine
Lagarde pushed up euro zone bond yields slightly by telling the
World Economic Forum's Davos gathering the bank would stay the
course with rate hikes.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 252.4
points, or 0.76%, to 33,044.56, the S&P 500 lost 30.01
points, or 0.76%, to 3,898.85 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 104.74 points, or 0.96%, to 10,852.27.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 1.55% and
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed
0.94%.
Investors digested more quarterly earnings reports. Procter
& Gamble raised its full-year sales forecast and said it
plans to continue raising prices.
Also, Netflix shares rose more than 6% in
after-hours trading. Co-founder Reed Hastings announced he will
step down as chief executive, while the company also released
quarterly results.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields edged off four-month
lows as they neared a key technical level and the recent bond
rally appeared overdone in the near term.
The 10-year yields were last at 3.397%, after
earlier dropping to 3.321%, the lowest since Sept. 13. The
200-day moving average was at 3.292%. The yields have fallen
from 3.905% at year-end, and from a 15-year high of 4.338% on
Oct. 21.
In the currency markets, the dollar fell 0.4% in
afternoon trading against the yen to 128.455 yen, a
day after the Bank of Japan's decision to stand pat on its
ultra-loose monetary policy.
In other data, overall U.S. housing starts declined 1.4% to
a rate of 1.382 million units last month. Building permits
dropped 1.6% to a rate of 1.330 million units.
The U.S. government hit its $31.4 trillion borrowing limit,
with the Republican-controlled House of Representatives in a
standoff with President Joe Biden's Democrats on lifting the
ceiling. Failure to resolve the issue could lead to a fiscal
crisis in a few months.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen informed congressional
leaders that her department had begun using extraordinary cash
management measures that could stave off default until June 5.
In the energy market, oil prices rose 1%, extending a recent
rally amid rising Chinese demand.
Brent crude futures gained $1.18, or 1.4%, to
settle at $86.16 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate
(WTI) crude futures rose by 85 cents, or 1.1%, to settle
at $80.33 per barrel. Those were the highest closing levels for
both contracts since Dec. 1.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New York; additional
reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Marc Jones
in London; editing by John Stonestreet, Alex Richardson and
David Gregorio)