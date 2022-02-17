Log in
Stranger Things': The Duffer Brothers Reveal a Supersized Season 4 Rollout and Share News About the Series' Futur →

02/17/2022 | 11:08am EST
Stranger Things 4 is coming! In an open letter to fans, series creators the Duffer Brothers revealed when new episodes will debut on Netflix, and more news about the future of the worldwide hit.

About Stranger Things 4

It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time - and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Since its release in 2016, the global phenomenon Stranger Things has garnered over 65 award wins and 175 award nominations, including those from the Emmys, Golden Globes, Grammys, SAG, DGA, PGA, WGA, BAFTA, a Peabody Award, AFI Program of the Year, the People's Choice Awards, MTV Movie & TV Awards, Teen Choice Awards, and many others. The three-time Emmy nominee for Best Drama is one of Netflix's most-watched titles, with Season 3 amassing 582 million view hours ranking as the second most popular English-language series in the Netflix Top 10, and Season 2 accounting for 427 million view hours ranking at #10. Stranger Things was created by The Duffer Brothers and is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment. The Duffer Brothers serve as executive producers on the series, alongside Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps Entertainment, and Iain Paterson.

In celebration of the return date, we're also excited to unveil the official Season 4 key art (pictured above) and four exciting new location posters (click here to download) to represent the four locations featured in this upcoming season.

Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 premieres May 27 and Volume 2 premieres July 1.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 16:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 33 413 M - -
Net income 2022 5 076 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 417 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 177 B 177 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,57x
EV / Sales 2023 4,95x
Nbr of Employees 11 300
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Last Close Price 398,08 $
Average target price 513,13 $
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-33.92%176 733
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED4.25%581 627
PROSUS N.V.-8.00%196 022
AIRBNB, INC.12.10%116 872
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-12.76%70 970
NASPERS LIMITED-8.25%58 191