Swiss voters look set to approve 'Lex Netflix' TV streaming funding law

ZURICH, May 15 (Reuters) - Swiss voters on Sunday looked set
to back proposals to make global TV streaming services such as
Netflix Inc Amazon and Disney invest
some of their revenues generated in Switzerland into domestic
film-making.
Some 58% of voters backed the proposal, according to early
projections by broadcaster SRF, in one of three national votes
held over the weekend under the Swiss system of direct
democracy.
The vote is the latest introduced in European countries to
support local TV and film production and boost locally-produced
content.
In the binding referendum on what is being called "Lex
Netflix", Swiss voters decided whether international streaming
services must invest 4% of the revenue they make in Switzerland
in local film production, as domestic broadcasters now do.
The investments can take the form of buying locally-made
shows, making programmes themselves or go into an investment
fund.
A similar law has been passed in Portugal where streaming
service providers have to pay 1% on their income to the
Institute of Cinema and Audiovisuals (ICA).
Denmark is considering a 5% tax to support domestic TV
production, while Spain also plans to introduce a levy.
France and Italy both have investment obligations where
streaming services have to invest a proportion of their revenues
- up to around 20% - in European content in local languages.
In a separate referendum, Swiss voters also looked set to
approve spending more money on Europe's Frontex border security
agency.
SRF projections showed 72% supporting the increase to 61
million Swiss francs a year by 2027, up from 24 million francs
in 2021.
A rejection could also have forced Switzerland out of the
26-member Schengen passport-free travel zone and the Dublin
system of coordinating asylum applications.
In the third vote, voters also supported a plan to make it
easier to harvest human organs for transplants with 59% in
favour, according to projections.
(Reporting by John Revill
Editing by Gareth Jones and David Evans)