TUDUM Recap: All the News and Sneak Peeks from the First Hour →

TUDUM is officially underway! The first-ever global fan event kicked off today, Sept. 25, with tons of exciting breaking news, exclusive first looks, trailers and clips and appearances from the creators and stars behind your favorite Netflix series and films.

Couldn't watch the start of TUDUM live? We're compiling all of the latest news and hottest clips all day to keep you up-to-date and in the loop.

Here's what's been unveiled so far at TUDUM, Netflix's first-ever global fan event:

Red Notice : The FBI's top profiler. The world's most wanted art thief. And the greatest conman the world has never seen. Watch this exclusive clip from the epic heist film starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.

Stranger Things : Enter the Creel House at your own risk with this exclusive tease of the newest locale in the upcoming fourth season.

Money Heist: Prepare to say goodbye with this exclusive sneak peek from the drama's final episodes. The History of TUDUM: Fans got to look back at the first-ever TUDUM event, held in Sao Paulo, Brazil in January 2020, that served as the inspiration for Saturday's global festivities. Ozark: The farewell tour continues with an exclusive first look for the upcoming fourth and final season. The Harder They Fall: An exclusive look behind the scenes at this upcoming western about an outlaw (Jonathan Majors) who reunites his gang to seek revenge on the man (Idris Elba) who murdered his parents.

jeen-yuhs: All lights are on Kanye West in this exclusive clip from the landmark new documentary. Filmed over two decades, jeen-yuhs is an intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye's experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist. Please note this video contains adult language.

De Volta Aos 15 (Back to 15): See an exclusive teaser at this upcoming time-travel drama headlined by Brazilian star Maisa.

Maldivas: Meet the residents of the Maldivas, a mysterious condominium at the center of this upcoming dramedy about a woman in search of answers to her mother's sudden death.

Sex Education : Pay attention class! You don't want to miss this special bulletin from the students of Moordale Secondary School.

A Través De Mi Ventana (Through My Window): Get ready to fall head over heels for this upcoming film adaptation of the popular romance novel about a girl's attempt to make her neighbor fall for her.

YA spotlight: How do we celebrate the greatest fans in the world? By releasing a slew of first looks at our upcoming YA projects from around the world including AlRawabi School for Girls, Bienvenidos a Edén, Blood & Water Season 2, Chosen, Colin in Black & White, Dear White People: Volume 4, Elite Season 5, Invisible Thread, Las Niñas de Cristal, Les Liaisons Dangereuses, Locke & Key Season 2, Lost in Space Season 3, Love 101 Season 2, Night Teeth, On My Block Season 4, Open Your Eyes, and There's Someone Inside Your House.

Dark Desire: You won't be able to look away from this exclusive Season 2 sneak peek.

India spotlight: Catch a preview of some highly anticipated films and series from India including Finding Anamika, Khufiya and Heeramandi.

Bridgerton : Dust off your finest regency attire, and prepare to fall in love (again) with this exclusive first look at Season 2.

And there's more excitement on the way.