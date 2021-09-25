TUDUM Spotlights From Asia Recap: All the News and Sneak Peeks From Our Anime, K-Content and India Spotlights →

We're excited to come to you live from Asia where we just wrapped up three very exciting TUDUM: Spotlights ahead of our first-ever TUDUM global fan event. From anime and K-content to the latest and greatest in Indian series and films, our Spotlights were packed with lots of breaking news, and exclusive first looks, trailers and clips on all your favorites.

TUDUM: Anime Spotlight

Super Crooks : See how Johnny Bolt recruits the ultimate crew for one last heist in this exclusive trailer for the upcoming anime adaptation of Mark Millar's beloved comic book.

Aggretsuko : Check out the new key art for the upcoming fourth season following the latest adventures of the world's favorite death metal singing Red Panda.

Ultraman : You've been waiting for this for a long time - Ultraman is returning for a second season! New teaser art here.

Bright: Samurai Soul: Meet MIYAVI, the voice behind the villain Kouketsu, in this feature from the upcoming animated sequel to Bright: Samurai Soul here.

Drifting Home: Follow two childhood friends as they drift into a mysterious sea alongside an entire housing complex in this brand new adventure fantasy animated film from critically acclaimed Studio Colorido! Watch the first teaser trailer here and check out new teaser art below.

TUDUM: Korea Spotlight

My Name: Check out this thrilling uncut action sequence from this upcoming series featuring rising star Han So-hee (Nevertheless) as a revenge-driven woman who puts her trust in a powerful crime boss following her father's murder.

New World: Watch Lee Seung-gi, Eun Ji-won, Kim Hee-chul, Kai, Park Na-rae, and Jo Bo-ah learn how to survive in a New World in this new K-variety series here .

Hellbound:See the new trailerfor this gripping series from visionary director Yeon Sang-ho about a religious group propagating the idea of divine justice as otherworldly beings suddenly appear around the world and condemn individuals to hell.

And more upcoming K-shows:Get first looks at more upcoming Korean series like The Silent Sea, The Hungry and the Hairy, Paik's Spirit, and Single's Inferno, All of Us are Dead, Juvenile Justice, Love and Leashes, all coming soon.

TUDUM: India Spotlight

Aranyak: Raveena Tandon plays a cop who digs up skeletons and revives a forgotten Himalayan myth of a bloodthirsty, serial killing entity in the forest while investigating the disappearance of a teenage tourist. Watch an exclusive clip from the series, also featuring Parambrata Chatterjee and Ashutosh Rana.

Dhamaka: A prime-time television news anchor and a bomb threat. Kartik Aaryan becomes Arjun Pathak from Bharosa 24*7 to share the excitement with fans ahead of the trailer of Dhamaka in this Tudum Special.

Finding Anamika: Madhuri Dixit stars in a suspenseful family drama about a global superstar, wife, and mom who vanishes without a trace in this exclusive first look.

Heeramandi:Acclaimed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali shares his inspiration behind his first-ever series for Netflix, his approach to filmmaking and more in this featurette.

Khufiya:Get a first look into the thrilling world of Vishal Bhardwa's new film based on the espionage novel, Escape to Nowhere by Amar Bhushan and starring Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi.

Kota Factory: The beloved black and white series is back for Season 2, and this time it's streaming on Netflix. The students at Kota are bucking up for another season of hard work and long-lasting friendships with their ultimate mentor.

Mismatched :Dimple, the genius coder, has lost her app. Rishi, the hopeless romantic, has lost all faith in love. Season 2 promises to be full of surprises. Watch the gang indulge in yet another face-off in this sneak peek.

Little Things: Everyone's favorite couple, Dhruv and Kavya, aka Momo and Biryani monster, are ready to romance fans one last time in this trailer for the fourth and final season.

Meenakshi Sundareshwar: A match made in heaven, but there's a twist. Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani introduce you to this sweet love story of a newlywed young couple as they deal with long distance and extended family drama.

Minnal Murali: In this new clip, director Basil Joseph and star Tovino Thomas discuss their new film, an unexpected, action-packed and one-of-a-kind superhero story, about a tailor from a small town who wakes up with superpowers after getting hit by a bolt of lightning.

Plan A Plan B: What happens when a divorce lawyer and a matchmaker cross paths? Find out in this exclusive first look at Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia's new film.

Want more breaking news and exclusive first looks, trailers and clips from your favorite Netflix series and films? Check out TUDUM, our first-ever global fan event, playing on your local Netflix YouTube channels at 9am PST / 12pm EST / 4pm GMT / 1am JST and KST.