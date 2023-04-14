Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-13 pm EDT
346.19 USD   +4.58%
02:34aTake Five: How bad is it?
RE
04/13U.S. stocks rise as inflation data feeds Fed pause hopes
RE
04/13Netflix Likely to Beat Company Guidance, Wedbush Says
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Take Five: How bad is it?

04/14/2023 | 02:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Wall Street sign is pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange, in New York City, U.S.

LONDON (Reuters) - Earnings season gets into full swing, while the first snapshot of business activity in April could provide a sense of how much pain the turmoil in the banking sector has inflicted on the world economy.

China and Britain release key economic data and officials from the Group of Seven nations talk climate goals.

Here's a look at the week ahead in markets from Ira Iosebashvili and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in New York, Li Gu in Shanghai, Rae Wee in Singapore, and Alun John and Dhara Ranasinghe in London.

1/ EARNINGS RECESSION

U.S. earnings season goes up a gear and the outlook is gloomy due to the regional banking crisis and the most aggressive monetary policy tightening in decades.

In addition to big banks such as Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America, big names reporting next week include Johnson & Johnson and Netflix on April 18 and Tesla on April 19.

Analysts expect Q1 S&P 500 earnings to fall 5.2% from the year-ago period, Refinitiv I/B/E/S data as of April 7 showed. This would follow an earnings fall in Q4 2022, a back-to-back decline known as an earnings recession that has not occurred since COVID-19 blasted corporate results in 2020.

Yet with the bar set low, better-than-expected results, or upbeat guidance, could give stocks another lift. The S&P 500 is up roughly 6.5% in the year to date.

(Graphic: U.S. earnings outlook - https://www.reuters.com/graphics/GLOBAL-MARKETS/THEMES/znvnbjjgovl/earnings_outlook.jpg)

2/ SAVIOUR OF THE UNIVERSE?

Flash PMIs (Purchasing Managers Index) for April globally are out Friday and these real-time indicators of business conditions could provide an idea of whether banking turmoil is already affecting activity.

The IMF just cut its global growth forecast and warned problems in the financial sector meant the world economy was more likely to undershoot than surpass its estimates.

The PMIs should show whether growth is slowing, and, if so, where in the world and how quickly, questions fast becoming a major driver for markets as central banks near the end of rate hikes.

Traders are betting on the Federal Reserve cutting rates by year-end, an expectation predicated on a major U.S. slowdown in the second half.

Recent PMI data showed activity in Europe holding up relatively well. Any signs that remains the case could keep blue-chip European shares near 22-year highs.

(Graphic: Global business activity firm, but headwinds strengthen Global business activity firm, but headwinds strengthen - https://www.reuters.com/graphics/GLOBAL-MARKETS/THEMES/lbvggwwjgvq/chart.png)

3/ BULL NOR BEAR

China watchers are confused and upcoming data - including first quarter GDP, March retail sales and industrial output - may leave them just as befuddled.

Domestic inflation is muted, exports are rising and credit growth strong. The bear case can easily be made that subdued inflation is betraying a wary domestic consumer, banks are being forced to lend, and the bounce in exports will be short-lived as external demand ebbs and the likes of Apple shift more production to Southeast Asia.

Those holding onto a bullish reopening thesis, however, expect more stimulus, and that could come next week too, as a big batch of central bank medium-term loans is repriced.

In a sign of which way the authorities want lending rates to head, smaller regional banks have already cut deposit rates.

(Graphic: China's slow recovery - https://www.reuters.com/graphics/GLOBAL-MARKETS/THEMES/znpnbjjaopl/T5_China's%20slow%20recovery.png)

4/ NO ALARMS, NO SURPRISES

It's a big week for UK data, with February jobs figures on Tuesday and March inflation numbers Wednesday.

Bank of England policymakers, who expect inflation to ease, may have their fingers crossed for good news. Inflation unexpectedly rose to 10.4% in February, pushed up by higher food and drink prices in pubs and restaurants, data that likely cemented the case for March's rate hike.

Markets anticipate at least one more rate increase. Sticky inflation remains the obstacle to just where rates will peak, with food inflation running at 18%, a level last seen in 1977.

Supermarket group Tesco just cut the price of milk -- regarded as a staple in Britain -- for the first time since May 2020, a possible early sign that a surge in food inflation (and the BoE's inflation headache) may now abate.

(Graphic: BoE's inflation woes - https://www.reuters.com/graphics/BRITAIN-BOE/movakyyabva/chart.png)

5/ NET ZERO VS ENERGY CRISIS

Ministers from the Group of Seven nations convene in Japan this weekend for a meeting on climate, energy and the environment, while foreign ministers also gather ahead of a G7 Summit in Hiroshima next month.

The spotlight on net zero targets and addressing climate change could be stolen by the energy crisis, sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and ways to tackle it.

A case for new investments in natural gas supply could be made, even though assessments show that such investments would thwart globally agreed climate change goals.

Geopolitical tensions, meanwhile, could overshadow the gatherings. The G7's commitment to supporting Ukraine is likely a given, while U.S./China tensions over Taiwan remain in focus, with China's President Xi Jinping seeking to strengthen combat military training.

(Graphic: How climate change unfolded in 2022 2022 the fifth warmest year on record - https://www.reuters.com/graphics/CLIMATE-CHANGE/EU-SCIENCE/zgvobrbbxpd/graphic.jpg)

(Compiled by Dhara Ranasinghe; Graphics by Vijdan Mohammed Kawoosa, Vineet Sachdev, Vincent Flasseur, Kripa Jayaram and Sumanta Sen; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 3.41% 165.56 Delayed Quote.23.22%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.23% 0.54055 Delayed Quote.-4.80%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 0.28% 28.56 Delayed Quote.-13.77%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.05% 0.598892 Delayed Quote.-2.36%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.03% 0.88268 Delayed Quote.-0.55%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.07% 0.009777 Delayed Quote.-2.18%
MORGAN STANLEY 0.26% 85.69 Delayed Quote.0.79%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.72% 5966.92 Real-time Quote.6.53%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -0.98% 565.863 Real-time Quote.13.88%
NETFLIX, INC. 4.58% 346.19 Delayed Quote.17.40%
S&P GSCI CLASS III MILK (USD) -0.99% 137.7525 Real-time Quote.-1.43%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 2.64% 103.6146 Real-time Quote.-50.90%
TESCO PLC 0.60% 269 Delayed Quote.19.98%
TESLA, INC. 2.97% 185.9 Delayed Quote.50.92%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.11% 0.797703 Delayed Quote.-3.17%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.34% 81.28 Delayed Quote.13.92%
All news about NETFLIX, INC.
02:34aTake Five: How bad is it?
RE
04/13U.S. stocks rise as inflation data feeds Fed pause hopes
RE
04/13Netflix Likely to Beat Company Guidance, Wedbush Says
MT
04/13Wall St rallies to higher close as inflation data feeds Fed pause hopes
RE
04/13Wall St rallies to higher close as inflation data feeds Fed pause hopes
RE
04/13Netflix Checks Positive Heading Into First-Quarter Print, Wedbush Says
MT
04/13Wall St surges as inflation, labor data raise Fed pause hopes
RE
04/12'queen Cleopatra' Trailer : Jada Pinkett Smith narrates new docuseries
AQ
04/12Warner Bros Discovery unveils revamped 'Max' in push for streaming growth
RE
04/12Warner Bros Discovery unveils its revamped 'Max' streaming service
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NETFLIX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 34 388 M - -
Net income 2023 5 143 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 943 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 30,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 154 B 154 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,69x
EV / Sales 2024 4,13x
Nbr of Employees 12 800
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 346,19 $
Average target price 357,89 $
Spread / Average Target 3,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory K. Peters Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Wilmot Reed Hastings Executive Chairman
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.17.40%154 175
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED6.95%431 002
PROSUS N.V.4.34%90 397
AIRBNB, INC.31.49%70 974
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.23.70%61 604
NASPERS LIMITED11.86%33 735
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer