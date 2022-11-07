Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-04 pm EDT
260.79 USD   -3.07%
06:17a'The Crown' controversial season five gets mixed reviews from critics
RE
12:34aEuropean Telcos Seek Laws Requiring Network Fees for Big Tech
MT
12:31a'The Crown' returns to blur the line between royals, fiction
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

'The Crown' controversial season five gets mixed reviews from critics

11/07/2022 | 06:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
76th Venice Film Festival

LONDON (Reuters) - From comparisons to a "trashy telenovela" to "a sturdy piece of prestige TV", the fifth season of hit royal drama "The Crown" has divided critics.

The award-winning Netflix show, focused on the late Queen Elizabeth's reign, has stirred controversy for its fictionalised dialogues and storylines. New episodes address a difficult period for Britain's royal family that many commentators deem inappropriate so soon after the monarch's death.

A new cast, led by Imelda Staunton as Elizabeth, sees the royals in the 1990s, when they faced marital upsets, public dissent and a fire at Windsor Castle, the queen's home near London.

The new season premieres on Wednesday, two months after Elizabeth died aged 96 and her eldest son Charles became king.

"Season five of The Crown now arrives as the first to be shown since its protagonist's death - and the show itself feels as if its time has come and gone," Britain's The Guardian newspaper said.

"These new episodes are bitty and often just boring," it said.

Among the main storylines this season is the bitter divorce between Charles and the late Princess Diana.

"This was once a superior costume drama, moments of 20th-century history packaged into an upmarket soap opera. But as the storylines catch up with the present, the show is edging towards trashy telenovela," Britain's Daily Telegraph wrote.

Several people, including actor Judi Dench, have called on Netflix to issue a disclaimer at the start of each episode. Netflix simply describes "The Crown" as a "fictional dramatisation" inspired by real events.

"Despite the thousands of outraged words that have been written accusing it of turning the royal family into a cheap soap opera... the first three episodes are ditchwater dull. But here's the good news. It gets better. Much better," The Times wrote.

"And the absolute star is Elizabeth Debicki, whose performance as Princess Diana is at times freakishly good."

Hollywood publication Variety, which called season five "The Crown's "weakest outing yet", also praised Debicki as "very strong" in a role that would challenge any performer".

Comments for other cast members' performances were generally positive.

"As a representative of the ultimate embodiment of Keep Calm and Carry On, 'The Crown' remains a sturdy piece of prestige TV with a strong, clear vision of its tangled subject," U.S. online site TheWrap wrote.

(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Gareth Jones)

By Marie-Louise Gumuchian


© Reuters 2022
All news about NETFLIX, INC.
06:17a'The Crown' controversial season five gets mixed reviews from critics
RE
12:34aEuropean Telcos Seek Laws Requiring Network Fees for Big Tech
MT
12:31a'The Crown' returns to blur the line between royals, fiction
AQ
11/04'the Gentlemen' : Kaya Scodelario, Giancarlo Esposito join Netflix series
AQ
11/04New This Week : Radcliffe gets weird, 'Causeway' and Phoenix
AQ
11/04Exclusive-Telcos push EU to make Big Tech pay for network costs
RE
11/04From ‘Enola Holmes' to ‘Extraction,' Netflix bets on sequels
AQ
11/03Netflix : Our Newest Plan - Now Available From $5.99 a Month in Canada →
PU
11/03'lady Chatterley's Lover' Trailer : Emma Corrin embarks on passionate affair
AQ
11/03'the Noel Diary' Trailer : Justin Hartley finds love, family in holiday film
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NETFLIX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 31 582 M - -
Net income 2022 4 635 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 359 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 116 B 116 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,94x
EV / Sales 2023 3,63x
Nbr of Employees 11 300
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 260,79 $
Average target price 284,36 $
Spread / Average Target 9,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-56.71%116 057
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-47.77%286 331
PROSUS N.V.-31.84%67 237
AIRBNB, INC.-42.28%60 842
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-32.29%56 621
COSTAR GROUP, INC.1.19%32 523