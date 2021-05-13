Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

The Fashion Behind ‘Halston': Bringing the Famed Designer's Clothes to Life →

05/13/2021 | 11:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Netflix Staff

Entertainment

13 May 2021
Global

A 'Halston.' Back in the '70s and '80s, everyone knew what made a piece of clothing from the famed designer so distinct. So when costume designer Jeriana San Juan was tasked with recreating these signature looks - and so many more - for the limited series about Halston's meteoric rise and shocking fall, the pressure was on. Thankfully, the costume designer was more than ready for the assignment. Ahead of the May 14th release of Halston, starring Ewan McGregor in the title role, we spoke with San Juan about being a lifelong fan, working with Halston's personal tailor to recreate his wardrobe and how Halston's work is still influencing fashion today.

Were you familiar with Halston's story and work when you first got involved with the show?

Yes, I first connected with the project because I'm such a fan of Halston's work. In my initial meetings with Dan Minahan, our fearless director, I gushed about my experience studying Halston's work in fashion design school - pouring over images of his collections in the library at school and looking through archival footage. It was exciting to do something that married my costume design knowledge with my fashion design background.

How did you approach dressing Halston in the show?

In researching Halston, one of the most incredible things was finding people who had known him personally and who wanted to help this project because they wanted to help their friend. I came to know Halston's personal style very intimately, and that began when I found a tailor named Gino Balsamo who worked at Halston Limited. He was the tailor in the shop assigned to make Halston's personal clothes. Halston only wore his own designs, and he wanted to wear fabrics that did all the things for him that they did for women; created ease, effortless strength, and effortless beauty. Halston had unique nuances in his clothes - he created these pants with no side seam and specific pocket placements. Gino actually came to my shop and worked with us to create and pattern clothes the same way that he did for Halston.

How did you collaborate with Ewan McGregor on Halston's costuming?

We worked very closely together not just on his costuming, but on the design process. He would come to the shop just to observe the tailors, or watch me do a fitting, to get a better idea of how a designer works. It was a very unique experience - we worked on how to pin clothes properly, how clothes are constructed and assembled, how to move through a workroom, and I even walked him through where my eyes go when I'm designing so he could better track his eyeline when he's designing as Halston in the show.

How did you source the key costumes for the show?

Most of the pieces in our show on our main characters are created from scratch. I found vintage dealers from every corner of the world, but vintage clothes are often not in fantastic shape, and I wanted to make sure the costumes fit with the same ease and pristine effortless style that defines Halston. There are also many original Halston pieces in the show. Halston's entire archive was disassembled when he left the company, but I was able to find pieces that were tucked away. Lesley Frowick, Halston's niece, had gifted a great deal of his work to Lipscomb University. I worked with a company called Toray International, the original manufacturer of Ultrasuede fabric, and they gave me a ton of Ultrasuede that was the same quality Halston used in his designing. We also worked with Tiffany & Co. to obtain all of the original Elsa Peretti jewelry.

What about Halston's work as a fashion designer was so groundbreaking?

There's an ease, a suaveness to his clothing - and even in his early work as a milliner. But if you look at the architecture and practical building of all those pieces, they're actually quite complicated. Halston's work is very much like sculpture; he treated fabrics as his medium and manipulated them like a true artist. He would pleat, wrap, and use textiles in a way that was unconventional and celebrated a woman's figure instead of creating rigid tailoring that bound it. It was all about ease and softness, and that approach is still influencing fashion today.

Halston premieres May 14 on Netflix.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 15:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NETFLIX, INC.
11:08aTHE FASHION BEHIND &LSQUO;HALSTON' : Bringing the Famed Designer's Clothes to Li..
PU
03:44aDisney Results Offer Early Snapshot of Post-Covid Behavior and the 'WandaVisi..
DJ
05/12NETFLIX  : Increasing Inclusion and Diversity in Music and Sound→
PU
05/12NETFLIX  : 7 Spring Cleaning Tips From The Home Edit That Will Make You Want to ..
PU
05/12Netflix, Disney, Amazon Plan Streaming World Domination, but Meet Resistance
DJ
05/12Domestic advertising sales lift Mediaset's Q1 operating profit
RE
05/12NETFLIX  : presents Blasted - A new Norwegian comedy sci-fi inspired by the UFO ..
PU
05/10NBC Says It Won't Air the Golden Globes in 2022
DJ
05/10NBC drops 2022 Golden Globes; Tom Cruise returns trophies
RE
05/10NETFLIX  : ISP Speed Index for April 2021→
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 730 M - -
Net income 2021 4 839 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 722 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 45,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 215 B 215 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,56x
EV / Sales 2022 6,57x
Nbr of Employees 9 400
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 592,59 $
Last Close Price 484,98 $
Spread / Highest target 50,5%
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-10.31%215 041
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED3.63%733 112
PROSUS N.V.-2.06%168 472
NASPERS LIMITED5.14%92 247
AIRBNB, INC.-4.46%85 307
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-14.10%82 002