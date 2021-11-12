Theaters reopen, but Disney cautious on families returning to big screens

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Movie buffs in the United States are back
in theaters as the pandemic eases, but it is not clear if a
sizeable chunk of the audience - families - might be just as
happy watching from the comfort and safety of their homes.
The offer of new movies at home in the safety of living
rooms may trump any clamor for the big screens, an issue Walt
Disney Co is addressing by shortening the time between
blockbusters' release in theaters and on Disney+ streaming.
"It's about ping-ponging the audience from the theater and
back to their TV and vice-versa. Disney obviously has an
incredibly bright future. But it's gotten more complicated
because the pandemic has forever changed consumer viewing
habits," Comscore's media analyst Paul Dergarabedian said.
Theater owners underscore that movie slates are strong and
cinemas are filling up.
"Watching movies at home was nothing new, but generally
speaking people want to get back... that's being proved every
week at the box office when new movies are opening that are
really strong," said Phil Contrino, director of Media and
Research at the National Association of Theatre Owners.
Movie theater chain Cinemark Holdings Inc noted
"anticipated blockbusters appealing to families and adults
alike" were in store.
But Disney Chief Executive Bob Chapek was less certain when
talking to analysts this week.
"We're still unsure in terms of how the marketplace is going
to react when family films come back" with theatrical debuts, he
said. Disney has shortened the time between opening on the big
screen and at home.
"We're doing that so that we can get our films quicker to
Disney+," he said, "but at the same time to see if the
theatrical market can sort of kick back into full gear as we
prime the pump with these films."
During the pandemic, Disney experimented with simultaneously
releasing some big-budget movies such as "Cruella," "Black
Widow" and "Jungle Cruise" on Disney+ for an extra fee and at
the cinemas.
"While COVID will be in the rearview mirror, God willing, I
think changing consumer behavior is something that's going to be
more permanent," Chapek said.
Disney+ and rival Netflix Inc both reported tepid
rises in subscriptions recently.
Comscore data shows that new box office launches in October
grossed nearly 10 times more than at the start of the year,
thanks to Disney's hits such as "Shang-Chi," "Black Widow,"
"Jungle Cruise" among others.
The data also showed "Ron's Gone Wrong," an animated family
film that hit theaters in late October, had about half of its
audience in the 13-17 years age group in the first week. The
latest James Bond movie "No Time to Die," had 72% in the 25 plus
age group after its release in early October.
For an interactive graphic, click here: https://tmsnrt.rs/3Hgut6Y
Disney will have to strike a balance to keep theater
operators happy while also producing new content to feed
streaming subscribers, analysts said.
"Studios like Disney are still having to figure out that
balance between the two," said Edward Jones analyst David Heger.
(Reporting by Nivedita Balu, Eva Mathews in Bengaluru and Lisa
Richwine in Los Angeles, Additional reporting Tapanjana Rudra in
Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Henderson and Sriraj Kalluvila)