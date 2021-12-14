Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Top 10 Week of Dec 6: ‘The Unforgivable' Debuts on Top While Families Go ‘Back to the Outback' →

12/14/2021 | 03:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOP 10 LISTS: DECEMBER 6 - 12

Take off your blindfolds, Sandra Bullock is back! Nora Fingscheidt's drama-thriller The Unforgivabledebuted at #1 globally. Audiences spent 85.86M hours with Bullock, who stars as Ruth Slater, a woman recently released from prison who re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past.

Fingscheidt joins a group of female directors and showrunners taking over the Top 10, including Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog), Halle Berry (Bruised), Mary Lambert (A Castle For Christmas), Clare Knight (Back to the Outback), Maria Torres(Anonymously Yours), Mar Targarona (Two), Molly Smith Metzler (Maid)and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich (The Witcher).

Thai suspense drama The Whole Truth was the #1 Non-English film with 10.54M hours viewed. And after consecutive weeks on the lists, French comedy Spoiled Bratsand telenovelaThe Queen of Flow: Season 2 are now the #9 most popular Non-English film and Non-English TV.

Furry friends took us on a trip down under,where families spent 16.17M hours with the dangerously cute characters of our newest animated film Back to the Outback. Also landing in the top 10 were other family favorites such as Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 4, David and the Elves, The Christmas Chronicles, The Claus Family and A Boy Called Christmas.

On the series side, it's Witchmas time. Fans are preparing themselves for the premiere of The Witcher Season 2 on Friday, December 17 by revisiting Season 1, which was #6 on the English TV list.

Recently released seasons of fan favorites Lost in Space andLa Casa de Papel (Money Heist)continue toreign at #1 on the English and Non-English TV lists, respectively. And it's never too late to start from the beginning. Landing in the top 10 in 61 and 54 countries respectively, Lost in Space Season 1 and La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) Part 1 continue to be discovered, re-watched and enjoyed following their original releases years prior - and Season 2 and Part 2 also making the list.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 20:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NETFLIX, INC.
03:08pTOP 10 WEEK OF DEC 6 : ‘The Unforgivable' Debuts on Top While Families Go ‘Bac..
PU
12:58pNETFLIX : For All. Now At Happy New Prices. →
PU
12:15p'Too Hot to Handle' Season 3 coming to Netflix in January
AQ
09:53aNetflix Cuts Prices Across Streaming Plans in India
MT
05:28aNETFLIX : Japanese Pop Bank SEKAI NO OWARI Reveals How It Wrote the Theme Song for ‘..
PU
03:24aNetflix slashes India prices in battle with Disney, Amazon
RE
12/13NETFLIX : announces “D.P.” Season 2 →
PU
12/13NETFLIX : ISP Speed Index for November 2021 →
PU
12/13'The Witcher' Season 2 photos show Geralt, Ciri with Roach
AQ
12/12NETFLIX : ‘Stranger Things' Collection from S'YTE by Yohji Yamamoto Inc. Adds to Pop..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NETFLIX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 714 M - -
Net income 2021 4 869 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 094 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 56,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 268 B 268 B -
EV / Sales 2021 9,32x
EV / Sales 2022 8,13x
Nbr of Employees 9 400
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 604,56 $
Average target price 650,70 $
Spread / Average Target 7,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.11.80%267 791
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.48%570 328
PROSUS N.V.-19.50%253 274
AIRBNB, INC.16.51%107 103
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-29.94%69 320
NASPERS LIMITED-16.75%62 211