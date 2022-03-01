Top 10 Week of Feb 21: Madea Returns at #1; ‘Inventing Anna' Is the Most Watched Title Again →

Hellur! As the first Madea film at Netflix, the family matriarch made a big comeback. Tyler Perry'sA Madea Homecoming debuted at #1 on the English list with 31.56M hours viewed. The film also made the Top 10 in 33 countries. There's no fooling viewers. In its fourth week, The Tinder Swindler continued to charm its way to the top as the film pulled in 17.67M hours viewed. Texas Chainsaw Massacre slashes its way to the third spot with 17.44M hours viewed. And after 13 weeks (a record!), Red Notice held its position in the Top 10 Films list with 4.97M hours viewed.

On the non-English Film side, French thriller Restless entered the list with 19.81M hours viewed. Starring Franck Gastambide, the adrenaline-packed film directed by Régis Blondeau was in the Top 10 in 74 countries. Meanwhile Spanish horror Don't Kill Me made its way into the Top 10 in 51 countries with 12.09M hours viewed.

For the third week in a row, Inventing Anna topped the English TV list with 130.8M hours viewed, making it the most watched title for the second week in a row. Vikings: Valhalla took viewers on an epic historical journey. In its debut week, the series took the second spot with 80.56M hours viewed. The season two finale of Love Is Blind was a roller coaster of emotions and viewers went along for the ride. And fans don't have to say goodbye just yet, Love Is Blind After the Altar reunion special will debut on Friday, March 4. The series came in at #3 with 53.6M hours viewed, making it onto the Top 10 in 53 countries.

Fans are flocking to Korean content. With 38.86M hours viewed, All of Us Are Dead remained atop the non-English TV list after five weeks. New entrants onto the list include Juvenile Justice with 17.41M hours viewed, Twenty Five Twenty One with 11.85M hours viewed, and Forecasting Love and Weather with 11.02M hours viewed.

