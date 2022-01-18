Log in
Top 10 Week of Jan 10: ‘Cheer' and ‘Archive 81' Enter the TV List, ‘Brazen' Tops the Films List →

01/18/2022 | 03:30pm EST
Limited series Stay Closehas climbed to the #1 spot on the Top 10 English TV list with 53.72M hours viewed. The Harlan Coben thriller series, based on his novel of the same name, has continued to climb the list week after week and remains in the top 10 in 71 countries.

Two new series hit the Top 10 English TV list this week. Greg Whiteley returns to Corsicana with season 2 of Cheer,the serieswas #5 on the top 10 list with 29.1M hours viewed. Drama series Archive 81,from showrunner and executive producer Rebecca Sonnenshine, was #7 with 22.2M hours viewed.

Café con Aroma de Mujer continued to dominate the non-English TV list. For the second week in a row, the Colombian love story took the #1 spot with 98.85M hours viewed, making it the most watched title this week.

Brazen, the romantic thriller based on the novel by Nora Roberts, took the #1 spot in the Top 10 English Films list with 45.34M hours viewed and was also in the top 10 in 93 countries. Don't Look Up grabbed #2 (don't miss Meryl Streep's improv outtakes), and Red Notice continues its streak with nine straight weeks on the Top 10 English Films list.

Polish film How I Fell in Love with a Gangster, which is inspired by the true story of Nikodem "Nikoś" Skotarczak, climbed from #3 on the Top 10 last week to #1 on the non-English Films this week with 11.51M hours viewed.

The Witcher Season 2moved up the English TV Most Popular list. After joining the list last week at #8, the series rose the ranks to #5 with 484.32M hours viewed.

Netflix Top 10 Team

NetflixTop10@netflix.com

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 20:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
