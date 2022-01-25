Top 10 Week of Jan 17: ‘The Royal Treatment' Tops the Films List; ‘Café con Aroma de Mujer' Enters the Most Popular TV List →

Log in
01/25/2022 | 03:07pm EST
Who doesn't love a meet-cute? Romantic comedy The Royal Treatment won the hearts of viewers as it took the #1 spot on the English Films list with 42.4M hours viewed. The film also made the Top 10 list in 93 countries. Brazen stayed in the Top 10, ranking at #2 with 28.6M hours viewed and, in its fifth straight week on the list, Don't Look Up added an additional 17.1M hours viewed. Additionally, historical thriller, Munich - The Edge of War, debuted at #6 with 11.1M hours viewed.

Polish film How I Fell in Love with a Gangster clinched the #1 spot for the second week in a row on the non-English Films list with 8.6M hours viewed. It also cracked the top 10 in 47 countries. And three non-English Films from the most popular list, Rogue City, Blood Red Sky and Lost Bullet, made a resurgence.

Fans booked a return trip to the Ozarks, with Season 1 of the series entering the Top 10 English TV list at #5 with 24.5M hours viewed.OzarkSeason 4, Part 1, which marked the long awaited return of the Byrdes, debuted at #1 with 77M hours viewed.

In its third week, Colombian love story, Café con Aroma de Mujer held onto the #1 spot on the non-English TV list. The series also entered the Top 10 Most Popular list at #6 with 301.42M hours viewed.

Press Contact:

NetflixTop10@netflix.com

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 25 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2022 20:06:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
