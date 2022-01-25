Top 10 Week of Jan 17: ‘The Royal Treatment' Tops the Films List; ‘Café con Aroma de Mujer' Enters the Most Popular TV List →

Who doesn't love a meet-cute? Romantic comedy The Royal Treatment won the hearts of viewers as it took the #1 spot on the English Films list with 42.4M hours viewed. The film also made the Top 10 list in 93 countries. Brazen stayed in the Top 10, ranking at #2 with 28.6M hours viewed and, in its fifth straight week on the list, Don't Look Up added an additional 17.1M hours viewed. Additionally, historical thriller, Munich - The Edge of War, debuted at #6 with 11.1M hours viewed.

Polish film How I Fell in Love with a Gangster clinched the #1 spot for the second week in a row on the non-English Films list with 8.6M hours viewed. It also cracked the top 10 in 47 countries. And three non-English Films from the most popular list, Rogue City, Blood Red Sky and Lost Bullet, made a resurgence.

Fans booked a return trip to the Ozarks , with Season 1 of the series entering the Top 10 English TV list at #5 with 24.5M hours viewed.OzarkSeason 4, Part 1, which marked the long awaited return of the Byrdes, debuted at #1 with 77M hours viewed.

In its third week, Colombian love story, Café con Aroma de Mujer held onto the #1 spot on the non-English TV list. The series also entered the Top 10 Most Popular list at #6 with 301.42M hours viewed.

