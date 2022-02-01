Top 10 Week of Jan 24: ‘All of Us Are Dead' Is the Most Viewed Title of the Week; ‘Home Team' Scores Big on the Films List →

Making its debut on the non-English TV list, Korean zombie thriller, All of Us Are Dead came in at #1 with 124.79M hours viewed and made the top 10 in 91 countries. This marks the most hours viewed in the first week for any Korean title since we started releasing our Top 10s last year, and makes the series our most viewed title of the week.

Love is in the air and fans can't get enough of The Royal Treatment, which remained atop the English Films list with 26.58M hours viewed. The romance also stayed in the Top 10 in 94 countries. Home Team, starring Kevin James and Taylor Lautner recorded a victory and landed at #2 with 21.05M hours viewed. Don't Look Up (6 weeks in Top 10) and Red Notice (12 weeks in Top 10) continued to have staying power with 10.25M hours viewed and 6.54M hours viewed, respectively.

For the second week, the non-English Films list included My Father's Violin (12.38M hours viewed), Amandla (7.99M hours viewed), Perfect Strangers (4.69M hours viewed) Shyam Singha Roy (2.88M hours viewed), Lost Bullet (2.63M hours viewed) and Rogue City (1.4M hours viewed).

All four seasons of Ozark dominated the English TV List as Season 4, Part 1 held onto the #1 spot for a second week in a row with 96.34M hours viewed. It's not just Kristen Bell who's transfixed in The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window. The limited series, also starring Michael Ealy and Tom Riley, kept fans entertained at #2 with 40.08M hours viewed and was in the top 10 in 48 countries.

Additionally, Café con Aroma de Mujer jumped to the fifth spot on the Most Popular non-English TV list with 326.91M hours viewed.

Press Contact:

NetflixTop10@netflix.com