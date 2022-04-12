Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/12 03:45:50 pm EDT
344.53 USD   -1.00%
03:12pTOP 10 WEEK OF MAR 28 : ‘Bridgerton' Season 2 Enters the Most Popular List, ‘The Adam Project' Jumps to # 4 →
PU
11:39aCowen Lowers Netflix's Price Target to $590 From $600, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
11:39aGoldman Sachs Lowers Netflix's Price Target to $420 From $450, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Top 10 Week of Mar 28: ‘Bridgerton' Season 2 Enters the Most Popular List, ‘The Adam Project' Jumps to # 4 →

04/12/2022 | 03:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Season 2 of Bridgerton reigned supreme once again. The series had 115.75M hours viewed on the English TV list, appearing in the Top 10 in 91 countries, making it the most viewed title for the third week in a row. The season also entered the Most Popular list at #3 with 560.50M hours viewed. Shondaland now holds three spots on the Most Popular list with Bridgerton (Seasons 1 & 2) and Inventing Anna. Season 1 continued to pull viewers in with 35.76M hours viewed. The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On took viewers on an emotional rollercoaster of love, coming in at #2 with 43.71M hours viewed. The series, from the creators of Love is Blind, also ranked in the Top 10 in 53 countries. Season 5 of fan-favorite Better Call Saul entered the Top 10 at #6 with 15.17M hours viewed. Newcomer Super Pupz debuted on the list at #8 with 13.77M hours viewed. The cute and cuddly series was in the Top 10 in 24 countries.

After four weeks, The Adam Project came in at #2 with 10.9M hours viewed on the English Films list. The all audience movie landed in the fourth spot on the Most Popular list with 233.15M hours viewed. Taking the top spot was The In Between*. The love story starring Joey King had 26.77M hours viewed. In its second week, Judd Apatow's The Bubble picked up 9.95M hours viewed, and appeared in the Top 10 in 46 countries. Viewers embarked on a historic mission as the documentary Return to Space debuted with 4.55M hours viewed.

On the non-English Films side, Polish action film Furioza infiltrated the minds of viewers and pulled in 23.96M hours viewed. Korean thriller, Yaksha: Ruthless Operations had 12.54M hours viewed. And Indian-Hindi language comedy Dasvi had 5.69M hours viewed.

Class is back in session as Season 5 ofElite returned with 51.38M hours viewed on the non-English TV list. The highly anticipated series was in the Top 10 in 70 countries. Season 3 of the series continued to hold the #8 spot on the Most Popular list with 275.30 hours viewed.

To download Top 10 assets, visit Top10.netflix.com.

*Available in select countries

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 19:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NETFLIX, INC.
03:12pTOP 10 WEEK OF MAR 28 : ‘Bridgerton' Season 2 Enters the Most Popular List, ‘T..
PU
11:39aCowen Lowers Netflix's Price Target to $590 From $600, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
11:39aGoldman Sachs Lowers Netflix's Price Target to $420 From $450, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
11:31a'SAVAGE BEAUTY' TRAILER : Model seeks revenge in African series
AQ
10:42aNETFLIX : Announces 18 New Polish Films and Series Coming Soon →
PU
04/11NETFLIX : Single's Inferno Season 2 The Hottest Inferno Returns →
PU
04/11Truist Lowers Price Target for Netflix to $409 From $470, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
04/11'Nimona' movie with Chloe Grace Moretz coming to Netflix
AQ
04/11NETFLIX : Double the Thumbs For Even Better Recommendations →
PU
04/11NETFLIX : ISP Speed Index for March 2022 →
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NETFLIX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 33 408 M - -
Net income 2022 5 089 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 386 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 31,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 154 B 154 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,91x
EV / Sales 2023 4,36x
Nbr of Employees 11 300
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 348,00 $
Average target price 513,08 $
Spread / Average Target 47,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-42.23%154 499
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-22.59%429 844
PROSUS N.V.-34.16%134 317
AIRBNB, INC.-3.75%101 546
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-23.59%62 637
NASPERS LIMITED-33.62%43 470