Top 10 Week of Mar 28: ‘Bridgerton' Season 2 Enters the Most Popular List, ‘The Adam Project' Jumps to # 4 →

Season 2 of Bridgerton reigned supreme once again. The series had 115.75M hours viewed on the English TV list, appearing in the Top 10 in 91 countries, making it the most viewed title for the third week in a row. The season also entered the Most Popular list at #3 with 560.50M hours viewed. Shondaland now holds three spots on the Most Popular list with Bridgerton (Seasons 1 & 2) and Inventing Anna. Season 1 continued to pull viewers in with 35.76M hours viewed. The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On took viewers on an emotional rollercoaster of love, coming in at #2 with 43.71M hours viewed. The series, from the creators of Love is Blind, also ranked in the Top 10 in 53 countries. Season 5 of fan-favorite Better Call Saul entered the Top 10 at #6 with 15.17M hours viewed. Newcomer Super Pupz debuted on the list at #8 with 13.77M hours viewed. The cute and cuddly series was in the Top 10 in 24 countries.

After four weeks, The Adam Project came in at #2 with 10.9M hours viewed on the English Films list. The all audience movie landed in the fourth spot on the Most Popular list with 233.15M hours viewed. Taking the top spot was The In Between*. The love story starring Joey King had 26.77M hours viewed. In its second week, Judd Apatow's The Bubble picked up 9.95M hours viewed, and appeared in the Top 10 in 46 countries. Viewers embarked on a historic mission as the documentary Return to Space debuted with 4.55M hours viewed.

On the non-English Films side, Polish action film Furioza infiltrated the minds of viewers and pulled in 23.96M hours viewed. Korean thriller, Yaksha: Ruthless Operations had 12.54M hours viewed. And Indian-Hindi language comedy Dasvi had 5.69M hours viewed.

Class is back in session as Season 5 ofElite returned with 51.38M hours viewed on the non-English TV list. The highly anticipated series was in the Top 10 in 70 countries. Season 3 of the series continued to hold the #8 spot on the Most Popular list with 275.30 hours viewed.

*Available in select countries