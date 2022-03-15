Top 10 Week of Mar 7: ‘The Adam Project' Tops the Films List, ‘Pieces of Her' Jumps to #1 →

The Adam Project took viewers on a time-traveling adventure, debuting atop the English Films list with 92.43M hours viewed. Hailed as " the E.T. of our generation ," the Shawn Levy-helmed film starring Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo , Jennifer Garner and Walker Scobell appeared in the Top 10 in 93 countries. In their second week, The Weekend Away,Against the Ice and Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming continued to captivate audiences, coming in at #2 with 26.26M hours viewed, #3 with 12.73M hours viewed and #6 with 9.03M hours viewed respectively.

Danish film Bombardment entered the non-English Films list at #1 with 19.29M hours viewed. Based on a true story, the film appeared within the Top 10 in 72 countries. Korean film The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure had 12.23M hours viewed. And Indian-Hindi language comedy Baadhai Do had 5.64M hours viewed.

Edge-of-your-seat thriller Pieces of Her jumped to the #1 spot on the English TV list with 95.72M hours viewed. The series was the most watched title this week on Netflix, appearing in the Top 10 in 85 countries. In anticipation of The Last Kingdom's recent return, fans revisited Season 1, which entered the list with 17.18M hours viewed. Season 5 of the drama debuted at #2 with 63.54M hours viewed. Fans went the extra mile for Formula 1: Drive to Survive. The series still has staying power, with the latest season coming in at #4 with 28.01M hours viewed. Inventing Anna has reached its peakon the Most Popular List. The series is now in the 4th spot with 511.89M hours viewed.

Some new additions to the non-English TV list include Spanish thriller Lies and Deceit with 20.24M hours viewed and Korean drama Business Proposal with 15.9M hours viewed. Meanwhile, Juvenile Justice (25.94M hours viewed) and All of Us are Dead (17.48M hours viewed) held strong.