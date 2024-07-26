Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance will take place at the European front during the One Year War, a conflict also depicted in the first Gundam series Mobile Suit Gundam. It follows the themes such as conflict and love seen in previous Gundam titles, as well as human drama depicted through the clash of pilots who operate humanoid weapons called Mobile Suits.

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance is coming to Netflix on October 17 with 6 episodes. https://www.netflix.com/title/81276500

[STORY] In the year Universal Century 0079, a state of war began when the Principality of Zeon declared its independence from the Earth Federation government. In the war's opening stages, the Zeon forces maintained an advantage thanks to the effectiveness of their new weapon, the mobile suit. However, they lacked the fighting strength to fully conquer Earth, and the war became a stalemate.

Eleven months after the outbreak of war, a base in Zeon-occupied Eastern Europe is captured by the Federation Forces. A Zeon composite battalion is sent to recapture the base, and among its members are Solari and her Red Wolf Squadron, a mobile suit team that has only just arrived from space...

[Series Title] Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance

[Staff] Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. Present SUNRISE Production Co-Production: SAFEHOUSE Inc. Director: Erasmus Brosdau Executive producers: Makoto Asanuma, Naohiro Ogata, Taiki Sakurai, Gavin Hignight Animation Producer/Sound Director: Hiroaki Yura Producer: Ken Iyadomi Writer: Gavin Hignight Character design: Manuel Augusto Dischinger Moura Mechanical design: Kimitoshi Yamane Director of Photography: Junpei Kasaoka Music: Wilbert Roget,II

[Cast] Main cast: Celia Massingham

[Official Website]https://gundam-requiem.net

