Trivia Pursuit: Launching Our First Interactive Daily Quiz with ‘Trivia Quest' →

Question for Netflix fans: What interactive specials do we offer that let viewers decide what happens next?

A. Black Mirror

B. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

C. You vs. Wild

D. All of the above

If you answered D, you're correct! And you're probably asking yourself, what's next? The answer to that is Trivia Quest, our first daily, interactive trivia series, based on etermax's hit Trivia Crack, the #1 multi-platform trivia franchise in the world.

Starting April 1 - and no, this isn't an April Fool's Joke - we will launch one new episode every day throughout the month (30 total). Adapting Trivia Crack's acclaimed game play, each episode features 24 questions (12 standard and 12 hard) across categories including science, history, entertainment, sports, art and geography. Each question is a multiple-choice play, with four potential answers to choose from. You can watch the teaser trailer above.

Like our interactive specials, Trivia Quest also has a narrative twist, taking players on a mission to help our hero, Willy, rescue the animated citizens of Trivia Land from the Evil Rocky, who's bent on hoarding all the knowledge in the world. So it's up to you, the player, to select the right answers and save the day.

With Trivia Quest, we hope to:

A. Delight our members with first-person participation.

B. Put a new spin on the popular quiz show format.

C. Inspire fun interactions and conversations around the world.

D. All of the above.

Once again, the answer is D!

The seriesis also a complement and expansion of what we're trying out with our mobile gaming initiative. Trivia Quest, produced by Daniel Calin and Vin Rubino of Sunday Sauce Productions, will be available on all supported devices, including smart TVs; streaming media players; game consoles; computer browsers; Android phones and tablets; and iPhones, iPads, and iPod touches (more details can be found here ).

To make this a great member experience, viewers can also replay quizzes in order to get to the correct answers and keep accumulating points. At certain milestones, the kidnapped characters are released from Rocky's dungeons, with exclusive animations inspired by Netflix favorites. Each quiz also features a definitive ending but we don't want to tell you too much about that just yet. You'll have to play to see.

We're excited to experiment in this space, and find new ways to entertain our members and new ways for our members to interact with Netflix. What happens next is in your hands!