    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:29 2022-10-03 pm EDT
240.23 USD   +2.03%
Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event Delights Fans Around the World

10/03/2022 | 01:29pm EDT
On Saturday, September 24, Netflix hosted Tudum- five virtual fan events across the globe that featured over 200 global stars breaking exclusive news, trailers and clips from over 120 series, films and games.

In total, as of September 27, the five events pulled in a record 41.8M views across all Netflix social platforms, growing almost 63% from last year's event. Netflix dominated social media as #Tudum was the #1 trend on Twitter worldwide for over an hour and remained in the global top 10 for hours. The event also trended in 20 countries, as well as numerous cities around the world. The total number of views from the five Tudum shows, as well as clips, trailers and other content generated by fans watching the event, stands at almost 950.7M million views which is 36% higher than last year's event.

Hosted by Jamie Foxx, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Centineo, Choi Min-ho, Cho Yi-hyun, Zakir Khan, Prajakta Koli, Maite Perroni, Sheron Menezzes, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and more, this year's fan celebration was bigger than ever and featured such titles as The School for Good and Evil, Wednesday, Alice in Borderland, Stranger Things, Bridgerton, The Witcher, Slumberland, Enola Holmes 2, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Emily in Parisand SO MUCH MORE!

Tudum was also released on Netflixfor the first time. If you missed it, all five shows with news from the US, Europe and Latin America, as well as Korea, Japan and India are available to stream for fans to enjoy. Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event also continues to be available across Netflix YouTube channels in 29 different languages. Visit Netflix's official fan site, Tudum.com/event, for more news and in-depth coverage.

Netflix Inc. published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 17:26:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
01:29pTudum : A Netflix Global Fan Event Delights Fans Around the World →
PU
12:53p'Falling for Christmas' poster teases Lindsay Lohan romantic comedy
AQ
12:30p'lady Chatterley's Lover' Photos : Emma Corrin, Jack O'Connell star in Netflix adaptation
AQ
11:26aNetflix : Secures Creative Partnership Deal With Nico Moolenaar, Belgian-Dutch Creator Beh..
PU
08:11aIllinois Federal Court Joins Line Of Decisions Rejecting Attempts To Impose Municipal F..
AQ
09/30New This Week : Lena Dunham, Mila Kunis and Charlie Puth
AQ
09/30Analysis-European telcos set to win fight with Big Tech, could set global agenda
RE
09/30'young Royals' : Wilhelm vows to make August's life hell in Season 2 footage
AQ
09/30'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' trailer explores 'deepest fears'
AQ
09/30What To Stream This Weekend : 'Hocus Pocus 2,' 'Ramy'
AQ
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 31 679 M - -
Net income 2022 4 618 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 809 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 105 B 105 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,58x
EV / Sales 2023 3,29x
Nbr of Employees 11 300
Free-Float 98,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 235,44 $
Average target price 249,75 $
Spread / Average Target 6,08%
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-60.92%104 701
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-41.68%319 768
PROSUS N.V.-26.60%72 684
AIRBNB, INC.-36.91%67 173
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-36.80%52 468
COSTAR GROUP, INC.-11.87%28 320