Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event Delights Fans Around the World →

On Saturday, September 24, Netflix hosted Tudum- five virtual fan events across the globe that featured over 200 global stars breaking exclusive news, trailers and clips from over 120 series, films and games.

In total, as of September 27, the five events pulled in a record 41.8M views across all Netflix social platforms, growing almost 63% from last year's event. Netflix dominated social media as #Tudum was the #1 trend on Twitter worldwide for over an hour and remained in the global top 10 for hours. The event also trended in 20 countries, as well as numerous cities around the world. The total number of views from the five Tudum shows, as well as clips, trailers and other content generated by fans watching the event, stands at almost 950.7M million views which is 36% higher than last year's event.

Hosted by Jamie Foxx, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Centineo, Choi Min-ho, Cho Yi-hyun, Zakir Khan, Prajakta Koli, Maite Perroni, Sheron Menezzes, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and more, this year's fan celebration was bigger than ever and featured such titles as The School for Good and Evil, Wednesday, Alice in Borderland, Stranger Things, Bridgerton, The Witcher, Slumberland, Enola Holmes 2, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Emily in Parisand SO MUCH MORE!

Tudum was also released on Netflixfor the first time. If you missed it, all five shows with news from the US, Europe and Latin America, as well as Korea, Japan and India are available to stream for fans to enjoy. Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event also continues to be available across Netflix YouTube channels in 29 different languages. Visit Netflix's official fan site, Tudum.com/event, for more news and in-depth coverage.