U.S. boutique bank Raine expands in Southeast Asia, bets on media and tech

SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Southeast Asia's digital
media and tech sectors, underpinned by young consumers and one
of the fastest growing internet markets, had drawn U.S.
investment bank Raine Group to expand in the region, senior
executives said.
"This is the last major market in the world, where you can
see a free for all between Alibaba, Tencent, Bytedance on one
hand, and the likes of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Netflix on
the other," said Joe Ravitch, Raine's co-founder and partner.
Ravitch, a former Goldman Sachs banker for 16 years, before
he co-founded Raine in the aftermath of the global financial
crisis, expects increased cross-border deals in the region, home
to about 650 million people.
"The scarcity of capital in an era of volatility, rising
interest rates and inflation, will create investment
opportunities and require companies to be more strategic,"
Ravitch told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the
Forbes Global CEO Conference.
Ravitch oversaw the sale of Premier League soccer club
Chelsea in May.
Global media, entertainment and gaming giants are ramping up
their presence in Southeast Asia's fast-growing economies.
Tencent bought Malaysian video streaming platform Iflix in
2020 and companies including Netflix, Amazon Prime
and TikTok are boosting local content and presence.
Raine is looking to add five to seven bankers in Singapore
in 1-2 years, said Deborah Yupin Mei, who heads Raine's Asia
business and recently moved to Singapore from Shanghai.
Raine specializes in media, sports and technology deals and
also oversees $4 billion in growth equity and venture capital.
It advised Southeast Asia's biggest ride-hailing firm Grab on
its purchase of Uber's regional business in 2018.
Reuters reported last week that Raine had tapped Jonathan
Pflug, Morgan Stanley's head of Southeast Asia M&A, to lead its
regional coverage.
Mei said the trend of Chinese entrepreneurs setting up base
in Singapore as a beachhead for Southeast Asia, was likely to
bring capital and new business opportunities in sectors such as
digital media and gaming.
"This is another generation that's coming, and whether they
bring models that they've tried and tested, to this part of the
world or start something new is to be seen," she said.
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Yantoultra Ngui; editing by
David Evans)