  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:59 2023-05-03 pm EDT
319.31 USD   +0.55%
05:33pUnion to brief striking Hollywood writers as TV production slows
RE
05:00pInsider Sell: Netflix
MT
11:27a'sweet Tooth' : Netflix renews series for third and final season
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Union to brief striking Hollywood writers as TV production slows

05/03/2023 | 05:33pm EDT
LOS ANGELES, May 3 (Reuters) - Striking film and television writers are set to meet with union leadership on Wednesday, the second day of a work stoppage that threw Hollywood into disarray as the industry deals with changes brought on by the streaming TV boom.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live" and other late-night shows aired re-runs on Tuesday night after the Writers Guild of America (WGA) went on strike, leaving them without teams to craft topical jokes based on the day's news. Production also was halted in Los Angeles for the rest of the week.

Hundreds of WGA members headed back to the offices of Walt Disney Co, Netflix Inc and other studios in New York and Los Angeles, where they marched and voiced demands for higher pay and safeguards around the use of artificial intelligence.

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the Oscar-winning directors and writers of "Everything Everywhere All at Once," joined dozens of people walking picket lines in front of Netflix's headquarters in Hollywood.

"What we are asking for is really reasonable," Scheinert, a WGA member, said. "So it's exciting to get out here and show that support and try to hurry this process along."

Outside the Fox studio across town, "Family Guy" writer Rich Appel acknowledged anxiety among WGA members about being out of work.

"But there's also something very encouraging about a group endeavor that you believe in," he said. "I don't think anybody who's striking doesn't believe that it's worth it."

The group negotiating on behalf of studios said it had offered a "generous" increase in compensation but was unable to agree to other WGA demands in last-minute talks on Monday.

Negotiators for the WGA, which represents roughly 11,500 writers, were scheduled to meet with members in New York and Los Angeles on Wednesday evening to provide details of the talks and the decision to order a strike.

The writers are seeking changes in pay and the formulas used to compensate writers when their work is streamed, among other proposals. The WGA estimated its changes would cost about $429 million a year.

The strike hit Hollywood studios at a challenging time. Conglomerates are under pressure from Wall Street to make their streaming services profitable after pumping billions of dollars into programming to attract subscribers.

The rise of streaming has eroded television ad revenue as traditional TV audiences shrink.

The last WGA strike in 2007 and 2008 lasted 100 days. The action cost the California economy an estimated $2.1 billion as productions shut down and out-of-work writers, actors and producers cut back spending.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents studios, said it had been willing to increase its compensation offer. But the group said it objected to WGA demands that "would require a company to staff a show with a certain number of writers for a specified period of time, whether needed or not."

Writers say changes from the streaming TV boom have made it difficult for many to earn a living in expensive cities such as New York and Los Angeles.

Half of TV series writers now work at minimum salary levels, compared with a third in the 2013-14 season, according to WGA statistics. Median pay for scribes at the higher writer/producer level has fallen 4% over the last decade.

The WGA also wants to prevent studios from using artificial intelligence to generate new scripts from writers' previous work, or asking them to rewrite material created by AI.

If the strike becomes protracted, the networks will increasingly fill their programming lineups with unscripted reality shows, news magazines and reruns. It also could delay the most important season for TV in the fall. Writing for fall shows normally starts in May or June. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine, Rollo Ross and Mario Anzuoni in Los Angeles; Editing by Mary Milliken, Lincoln Feast and Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMCAST CORPORATION -0.75% 40.89 Delayed Quote.17.82%
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. 1.92% 25.53 Delayed Quote.11.14%
FOX CORPORATION -1.15% 32.68 Delayed Quote.8.86%
GUILD HOLDINGS COMPANY -2.54% 9.6 Delayed Quote.-2.38%
NETFLIX, INC. 0.55% 319.31 Delayed Quote.7.69%
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL -0.43% 22.89 Delayed Quote.36.20%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 0.26% 100.86 Delayed Quote.17.65%
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC. 3.97% 13.61 End-of-day quote.43.57%
