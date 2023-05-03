Union to brief striking Hollywood writers as TV production slows

LOS ANGELES, May 3 (Reuters) - Striking film and
television writers are set to meet with union leadership on
Wednesday, the second day of a work stoppage that threw
Hollywood into disarray as the industry deals with changes
brought on by the streaming TV boom.
"Jimmy Kimmel Live" and other late-night shows aired re-runs
on Tuesday night after the Writers Guild of America (WGA) went
on strike, leaving them without teams to craft topical jokes
based on the day's news. Production also was halted in Los
Angeles for the rest of the week.
Hundreds of WGA members headed back to the offices of Walt
Disney Co, Netflix Inc and other studios in New
York and Los Angeles, where they marched and voiced demands for
higher pay and safeguards around the use of artificial
intelligence.
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the Oscar-winning
directors and writers of "Everything Everywhere All at Once,"
joined dozens of people walking picket lines in front of
Netflix's headquarters in Hollywood.
"What we are asking for is really reasonable," Scheinert, a
WGA member, said. "So it's exciting to get out here and show
that support and try to hurry this process along."
Outside the Fox studio across town, "Family
Guy" writer Rich Appel acknowledged anxiety among WGA members
about being out of work.
"But there's also something very encouraging about a
group endeavor that you believe in," he said. "I don't think
anybody who's striking doesn't believe that it's worth it."
The group negotiating on behalf of studios said it had
offered a "generous" increase in compensation but was unable to
agree to other WGA demands in last-minute talks on Monday.
Negotiators for the WGA, which represents roughly 11,500
writers, were scheduled to meet with members in New York and Los
Angeles on Wednesday evening to provide details of the talks and
the decision to order a strike.
The writers are seeking changes in pay and the formulas used
to compensate writers when their work is streamed, among other
proposals. The WGA estimated its changes would cost about $429
million a year.
The strike hit Hollywood studios at a challenging time.
Conglomerates are under pressure from Wall Street to make their
streaming services profitable after pumping billions of dollars
into programming to attract subscribers.
The rise of streaming has eroded television ad revenue as
traditional TV audiences shrink.
The last WGA strike in 2007 and 2008 lasted 100 days. The
action cost the California economy an estimated $2.1 billion as
productions shut down and out-of-work writers, actors and
producers cut back spending.
The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers
(AMPTP), which represents studios, said it had been willing to
increase its compensation offer. But the group said it objected
to WGA demands that "would require a company to staff a show
with a certain number of writers for a specified period of time,
whether needed or not."
Writers say changes from the streaming TV boom have made it
difficult for many to earn a living in expensive cities such as
New York and Los Angeles.
Half of TV series writers now work at minimum salary levels,
compared with a third in the 2013-14 season, according to WGA
statistics. Median pay for scribes at the higher writer/producer
level has fallen 4% over the last decade.
The WGA also wants to prevent studios from using artificial
intelligence to generate new scripts from writers' previous
work, or asking them to rewrite material created by AI.
If the strike becomes protracted, the networks will
increasingly fill their programming lineups with unscripted
reality shows, news magazines and reruns. It also could delay
the most important season for TV in the fall. Writing for fall
shows normally starts in May or June.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine, Rollo Ross and Mario Anzuoni in
Los Angeles;
Editing by Mary Milliken, Lincoln Feast and Diane Craft)