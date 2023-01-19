Wall St dips as tight labor market fuels Fed worry

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)
*
Procter & Gamble falls after commodity cost pressure
warning
*
Netflix down ahead of quarterly results
*
Dow down 0.36%, S&P 500 down 0.35%, Nasdaq down 0.55%
NEW YORK, Jan 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes declined
on Thursday after data pointing to a tight labor market fueled
concerns the Federal Reserve will maintain its aggressive path
of rate hikes and result in a policy error that could tilt the
economy into a recession.
A report from the Labor Department showed weekly jobless
claims were lower than expected, indicating the labor market
remains solid despite the Fed's efforts to stifle demand for
workers.
Expectations the central bank would further dial down the
size of its interest rate increases at its policy announcement
next month were unchanged by the report. Investors have been
looking for signs of weakness in the labor market as a key
ingredient for the Fed to slow its policy tightening measures.
Other data showed manufacturing activity in the mid-Atlantic
region was subdued again in January, while data from the
commerce department confirmed the recession in the housing
market persisted.
"You’ve got two diametrically opposed pieces of data – one
is weakening in spending data and stuff like that and on the
other hand still fairly robust employment data," said Peter Tuz,
president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville,
Virginia.
"It’s kind of like a see-saw, you don’t know what the Fed is
going to do in terms of raising rates again, by how much,
holding them steady, so are they going to overdo it?"
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 119.6 points,
or 0.36%, to 33,177.36, the S&P 500 lost 13.93 points, or
0.35%, to 3,914.93 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
60.48 points, or 0.55%, to 10,896.53.
Recent comments from Fed officials continue to highlight the
disconnect between the central bank's view of its terminal rate
and market expectations.
Boston Fed President Susan Collins echoed comments from
other policymakers to support the case for interest rates to
rise beyond 5%. Fed vice chair Lael Brainard said the Fed is
still "probing" for the level of interest rates that will be
necessary to control inflation.
Markets, however, see the terminal rate at 4.89% by June and
have largely priced in a 25-basis point rate hike from the U.S.
central bank in February, with rate cuts in the back half of the
year..
Both the S&P 500 and the Dow were poised to fall for a third
straight session, their longest streak of declines in a month.
On the earnings front, Procter & Gamble Co fell 1.04%
after warning of commodity costs pressuring profits, despite
raising its full-year sales forecast.
Analysts now expect year-over-year earnings from S&P 500
companies to decline 2.8% for the fourth quarter, according to
Refinitiv data, compared with a 1.6% decline in the beginning of
the year.
Netflix Inc fell 0.94% ahead of its results
scheduled for after the closing bell on Thursday, in which it is
expected to report its slowest quarterly revenue growth.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
1.50-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.63-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week highs and two new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite recorded 37 new highs and 31 new lows.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, editing by Deepa Babington)