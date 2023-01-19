Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:15:35 2023-01-19 pm EST
322.17 USD   -1.28%
02:44pNetflix film leads 2023 BAFTA nominations
RE
02:37pWall St dips as tight labor market fuels Fed worry
RE
02:30pNetflix film leads 2023 BAFTA nominations
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall St dips as tight labor market fuels Fed worry

01/19/2023 | 02:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

*

Procter & Gamble falls after commodity cost pressure warning

*

Netflix down ahead of quarterly results

*

Dow down 0.36%, S&P 500 down 0.35%, Nasdaq down 0.55%

NEW YORK, Jan 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes declined on Thursday after data pointing to a tight labor market fueled concerns the Federal Reserve will maintain its aggressive path of rate hikes and result in a policy error that could tilt the economy into a recession.

A report from the Labor Department showed weekly jobless claims were lower than expected, indicating the labor market remains solid despite the Fed's efforts to stifle demand for workers.

Expectations the central bank would further dial down the size of its interest rate increases at its policy announcement next month were unchanged by the report. Investors have been looking for signs of weakness in the labor market as a key ingredient for the Fed to slow its policy tightening measures.

Other data showed manufacturing activity in the mid-Atlantic region was subdued again in January, while data from the commerce department confirmed the recession in the housing market persisted.

"You’ve got two diametrically opposed pieces of data – one is weakening in spending data and stuff like that and on the other hand still fairly robust employment data," said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"It’s kind of like a see-saw, you don’t know what the Fed is going to do in terms of raising rates again, by how much, holding them steady, so are they going to overdo it?"

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 119.6 points, or 0.36%, to 33,177.36, the S&P 500 lost 13.93 points, or 0.35%, to 3,914.93 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 60.48 points, or 0.55%, to 10,896.53.

Recent comments from Fed officials continue to highlight the disconnect between the central bank's view of its terminal rate and market expectations.

Boston Fed President Susan Collins echoed comments from other policymakers to support the case for interest rates to rise beyond 5%. Fed vice chair Lael Brainard said the Fed is still "probing" for the level of interest rates that will be necessary to control inflation.

Markets, however, see the terminal rate at 4.89% by June and have largely priced in a 25-basis point rate hike from the U.S. central bank in February, with rate cuts in the back half of the year..

Both the S&P 500 and the Dow were poised to fall for a third straight session, their longest streak of declines in a month.

On the earnings front, Procter & Gamble Co fell 1.04% after warning of commodity costs pressuring profits, despite raising its full-year sales forecast.

Analysts now expect year-over-year earnings from S&P 500 companies to decline 2.8% for the fourth quarter, according to Refinitiv data, compared with a 1.6% decline in the beginning of the year.

Netflix Inc fell 0.94% ahead of its results scheduled for after the closing bell on Thursday, in which it is expected to report its slowest quarterly revenue growth.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.50-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.63-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week highs and two new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 37 new highs and 31 new lows.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, editing by Deepa Babington)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.37% 0.69191 Delayed Quote.2.55%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.37% 1.2393 Delayed Quote.1.55%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.32% 0.74313 Delayed Quote.1.17%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -0.38% 33179.57 Real-time Quote.0.45%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.31% 1.08312 Delayed Quote.0.81%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.09% 0.012309 Delayed Quote.1.44%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.45% 10912.77 Real-time Quote.4.69%
NETFLIX, INC. -1.10% 322.71 Delayed Quote.10.67%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.67% 0.63983 Delayed Quote.1.29%
All news about NETFLIX, INC.
02:44pNetflix film leads 2023 BAFTA nominations
RE
02:37pWall St dips as tight labor market fuels Fed worry
RE
02:30pNetflix film leads 2023 BAFTA nominations
RE
12:56pWall St falls as labor market resilience spurs rate hike worries
RE
12:04pGlobal markets live: BHP, Linde, Apple, Lufthansa...
MS
12:00pStocks slump on fear for US economy, debt ceiling
AN
10:09aMorgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Netflix to $300 From $275, Maintains Equalweight..
MT
08:40aNetflix Typically Favors Downside Trade in Wake of Earnings-Driven After-Hours Moves
MT
06:43aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Down Premarket; Tesla Poised to De..
MT
06:22aFutures fall as weak data fuel recession worries, Fed comments on tap
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NETFLIX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 31 612 M - -
Net income 2022 4 646 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 230 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 31,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 145 B 145 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,85x
EV / Sales 2023 4,48x
Nbr of Employees 11 300
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Last Close Price 326,33 $
Average target price 319,92 $
Spread / Average Target -1,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.10.67%145 224
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED13.77%456 892
PROSUS N.V.16.83%106 631
AIRBNB, INC.18.26%64 021
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.17.10%57 758
NASPERS LIMITED18.87%34 578