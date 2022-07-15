Wall St rallies on upbeat results, ebbing rate hike fears

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock

* Citigroup jumps after results
* UnitedHealth lifts profit view, shares climb
* Retail sales beats estimates
* Indexes up: Dow 1.92%, S&P 1.65%, Nasdaq 1.49%
NEW YORK, July 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street bounced back with
a broad rally on Friday, as investor confidence was boosted by
upbeat earnings, heartening economic data and waning fears of a
larger-than-expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
All three major U.S. indexes rose sharply, with financials
leading the charge in the wake of Citigroup Inc's
earnings beat. This reversed Thursday's sell-off driven by
downbeat guidance from rivals JPMorgan Chase and Morgan
Stanley.
All three indexes remain on track to end lower than last
Friday's close, as markets were spooked by hot inflation data
out on Wednesday.
Consumer prices in June showed the highest annual growth
rate since 1981, raising chances that the Fed could raise its
key fed funds target rate by 100 basis points, steeper than the
75 basis point hike previously expected.
"(The Fed is) serious about slowing the economy and slowing
inflation," said Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist
Ingalls & Snyder in New York. "They are willing to sacrifice
economic growth for that.
But those fears were calmed by remarks from Fed officials on
Thursday and Friday, which indicated an interest rate increase
of 75 basis points is likely in the cards.
Economic data released on Friday surprised to the upside,
with stronger-than-expected retail sales, an uptick in consumer
sentiment, lower inflation expectations and cooling import
prices.
"Economic indicators are not consistent right now," Ghriskey
said. "They are positive and negative, which shows we're in a
period of transition.
"The solid retail sales print "set a positive tone for the
market," Ghriskey added. "The consumer still has cash and is
still spending it."
At 2:11 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
rose 587.85 points, or 1.92%, to 31,218.02, the S&P 500
gained 62.51 points, or 1.65%, at 3,852.89 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 167.56 points, or 1.49%, at 11,418.74.
Among the 11 major sectors of the S&P 500, financial stocks
were easily the biggest percentage gainers.
Second-quarter earnings season is well underway, with 35 of
the companies in the S&P 500 having reported. Of those, 80% have
beaten Street expectations, according to Refinitiv.
Analysts now expect aggregate year-on-year S&P 500
second-quarter profit growth of 5.6%, down from the 6.8%
estimate at the beginning of the quarter.
Citigroup bucked the trend among big bank earnings reports
as its quarterly profit beat expectations, sending the stock up
13.9%.
Wells Fargo & Co reported its quarterly profit
nearly halved due to increased loan loss provisions and weak
mortgage business. Still, its shares were last up 6.6%
The S&P Banking index jumped 6.1%.
Unitedhealth Group Inc advanced 5.1% after the
healthcare company raised its annual profit forecast for the
second straight quarter.
BlackRock Inc gained 2.2% even after the world's
largest asset manager posted a steeper-than-expected profit
drop.
Market participants now look to next week's full ledger of
scheduled earnings releases, from Goldman Sachs Group Inc
, Bank of America Corp, International Business
Corp, Netflix Inc, Tesla Inc, Twitter
Inc and assorted heavy-hitting industrials.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by a
4.43-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.33-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week high and 31 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 30 new highs and 108 new lows.
(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additional reporting by Anisha
Sircar and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard
Chang)