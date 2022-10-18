Advanced search
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:17 2022-10-18 pm EDT
240.85 USD   -1.73%
Wall St up as Goldman results keep optimism alive, rising yields cap gains
RE
Global markets live: Rio Tinto, Goldman Sachs, Hasbro, Intel Credit Suisse...
MS
KGI Securities Raises Netflix's Price Target to $285 From $220, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
Wall St up as Goldman results keep optimism alive, rising yields cap gains

10/18/2022 | 12:36pm EDT
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

*

Goldman Sachs benefits from higher interest rates

*

Microsoft rises on report of job cuts

*

Indexes up: Dow 0.89%, S&P 0.96%, Nasdaq 0.90%

Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes rose on Tuesday as strong results from Goldman Sachs calmed worries of a substantial hit to profit from rising interest rates, but a rise in government bond yields pushed megacap growth stocks lower.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc gained 2.5% after reporting a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly profit due to a slowdown in investment banking, which was cushioned by a boost in net interest income.

The investment bank, which is reorganizing its business into three units, wrapped up earnings from big U.S. banks on a largely positive note, even though several lenders raised the loan loss provisions in anticipation of troubled times ahead.

"The markets are breathing a sigh of relief that earnings are coming in better than expected, particularly the banks and the financials, which have been very strong, especially versus expectations," said David Sadkin, president at Bel Air Investment Advisors.

"But the Fed is still hiking, we're still in the tightening cycle. If I had to guess, this is more of a short-term bear market rally, and we'll see more volatility in the weeks ahead."

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note reversed early declines to rise for the fourth straight day, while big technology and growth names like Apple Inc, Amazon.com and Nvidia Corp cut back gains.

Microsoft Corp, however, gained 0.2% after a report it was laying off under 1,000 employees this week, becoming the latest U.S. technology company to cut jobs or slow hiring amid a global economic slowdown.

Over the last two months, all the three major U.S. stock indexes have lost more than 12% as investors worry that the U.S. Federal Reserve's war on inflation may hobble the economy.

Analysts now expect profit for S&P 500 companies to have risen just 2.8% from a year ago, much lower than an 11.1% increase expected at the start of July, according to Refinitiv data.

Meanwhile, a report said ratings agency Fitch has slashed U.S. growth forecasts for this year and next and was set to warn that the Fed's interest rate hikes and inflation will drive the economy into a 1990-style recession.

While economic indicators point to a likely recession, latest data showed U.S. factory output rose in September, indicating that the manufacturing sector remains on reasonable footing despite rising interest rates.

At 12:11 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 268.46 points, or 0.89%, at 30,454.28, the S&P 500 was up 35.15 points, or 0.96%, at 3,713.10 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 96.01 points, or 0.90%, at 10,771.81.

Netflix slid 1.7% ahead of its earnings report after markets close, with all eyes on the video-streaming company's subscriber growth, which is seen falling in the third quarter.

Salesforce Inc jumped 4.52% after a media report that activist investor Starboard Value LP has picked up stake in the enterprise software firm.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.70-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.05-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded three new 52-week highs and two new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 58 new highs and 66 new lows. (Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Susan Mathew and Bansari Mayur Kamdar; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Maju Samuel and Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 2.13% 116.15 Delayed Quote.-31.75%
APPLE INC. 1.60% 144.55 Delayed Quote.-22.07%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.24% 237.86 Delayed Quote.-32.04%
NETFLIX, INC. -1.94% 240.3141 Delayed Quote.-59.32%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -0.18% 118.57 Delayed Quote.-59.58%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 31 656 M - -
Net income 2022 4 635 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 745 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 109 B 109 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,72x
EV / Sales 2023 3,43x
Nbr of Employees 11 300
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 245,10 $
Average target price 254,47 $
Spread / Average Target 3,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-59.32%108 997
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-45.88%296 651
AIRBNB, INC.-30.03%74 502
PROSUS N.V.-27.38%71 612
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-38.14%51 359
COSTAR GROUP, INC.-11.05%29 308