Wall Street higher on earnings hopes, oil drops on growth fears

WASHINGTON, April 19 (Reuters) - An optimistic earnings
outlook helped push Wall Street higher on Tuesday, while
concerns over global economic growth weighed on oil and boosted
bond yields.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq led the way for gains in U.S. markets,
shaking off lower trading in Europe. With many corporations
beginning to report stronger than expected earnings, investors
were hopeful it could be easier to weather any economic slowdown
from higher rates and geopolitical turmoil.
The Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.81% around midday,
while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.17% and
the S&P 500 gained 1.27%.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, was up 0.57%.
The surge came even as global economic bodies began to air
warnings on economic growth. Both the World Bank and the
International Monetary Fund slashed their global economic
outlooks for 2022 by nearly a full percentage point, citing
turmoil emanating from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the
pitched battle against inflation worldwide.
Heineken, Nestle and Renault
report out of Europe this week. Netflix, Tesla
and Verizon are among companies scheduled to report this
week from the United States.
Of the 49 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported
quarterly earnings so far, nearly 80% have topped profit
estimates, per Refinitiv data.
The current battle by central banks worldwide to curb
inflation continued to boost bond markets, where U.S. Treasury
yields continued to move upward.
The Federal Reserve looks all but certain to raise its
interest rate by 50 basis points when it meets next month and a
75 basis point hike has not been ruled out as Fed officials work
to curtail inflation.
St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard repeated
his case for raising rates to 3.5% by the year-end on Monday,
adding a 75 basis point hike should not be discounted, although
this was not his base case.
"There is growing speculation the Federal Reserve will look
to ramp up the rate it is tightening its monetary policy," said
David Madden, market analyst at Equiti Capital. "US bond yields
are moving higher at a fast rate."
The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was last at
2.9051%, down slightly after hitting its highest levels in three
years.
The dollar index rose above 101 for the first time
since March 2020, as the greenback hit a 20-year high against
the yen and tested a two-year peak on the euro. The index was
last up 0.1% to 100.88.
Growth concerns weighed on oil markets Tuesday, reversing
recent gains in the commodity amid some concerns about global
supply.
Brent crude was last down 4.87% at $107.65 a barrel,
while U.S. crude was last down 4.91% at $102.9 per
barrel.
Gold prices were lower after coming close to reaching $2,000
an ounce during Monday's session. Spot gold was last at
$1,955.22 an ounce, down 1.17% on the day.
(Reporting by Samuel Indyk and Elizabeth Howcroft in London and
Pete Schroeder in Washington
Editing by Will Dunham, Barbara Lewis and Chizu Nomiyama)