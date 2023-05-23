Warner Bros Discovery relaunches HBO Max streamer as Max in bid for broader audience

NEW YORK, May 23 (Reuters) - When the HBO Max streaming
service relaunches on Tuesday as “Max,” Warner Bros Discovery
Inc will learn whether mixing critically acclaimed
dramas with reality fare that some might describe as a "guilty
pleasure" will attract more subscribers.
“Max” will bring together HBO’s high-end scripted
programming like “Succession” and Warner Bros films with
Discovery’s food, home and lifestyle content, including "Fixer
Upper: Welcome Home,” in a bid to broaden the appeal of the
original HBO Max service, as well as reduce the number of people
canceling the service each month. It also plans to expand the
portfolio of children's content.
Warner Bros Discovery first announced the planned changes on
April 12.
The media company forged by the 2022 union of WarnerMedia
and Discovery is betting that the addition of Discovery content
will help retain viewers who typically sign up for HBO Max to
watch a season of their favorite show – and then cancel after
the finale.
It is a formula that proved successful for the Discovery+
service in Poland and the Nordic countries.
“In markets where we had scripted entertainment and
nonfiction sitting together, we know the proposition works,”
said JB Perrette, Warner Bros Discovery’s president and chief
executive of global streaming, adding that despite the common
perception of HBO viewers “as only living in an ivory tower of
HBO, the reality is we all have guilty pleasures.”
Max also will seek to mine the media company's rich trove of
entertainment franchises, with a forthcoming “Harry Potter”
series, a “Game of Thrones” prequel and the DC Comics-inspired
“The Penguin,” starring Colin Farrell. Perrette said the company
also is thinking about how to incorporate sports in its
streaming offering.
In its first-quarter results announced earlier this month,
Warner Bros Discovery said its streaming unit, which includes
the HBO Max and Discovery+ services, posted adjusted pretax
earnings of $50 million, compared with a loss of $227 million a
year earlier. It gained 1.6 million subscribers.
"Our U.S. streaming business is no longer a bleeder," CEO
David Zaslav said on a post-earnings call.
That marked a milestone for a division that had been losing
money in its bid to gain subscribers and a foothold in the
industry's digital future. However, Zaslav said the churn on HBO
Max was unacceptably high. Some 6.5% of HBO Max subscribers
canceled the service in April, double the churn rate of rival
Netflix Inc, according to the analytics firm Antenna.
Discovery+ will remain a standalone platform, though its
most popular shows will also be available on Max.
Max has three tiers: an ad-supported version for $10 per
month and ad-free version for $16 per month, both with the
ability to stream on two devices at once; and a $20-per-month
ad-free version that can be streamed on four devices at once.
(Reporting by Helen Coster in New York and Dawn Chmielewski in
Los Angeles
Editing by Matthew Lewis)